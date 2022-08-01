ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Experts Still Think Bitcoin Mining Is Profitable, What Does That Mean?

By Denis
bitcoinist.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Low-Income Investors Sold Most Crypto Holdings During the Market Crash (Survey)

Civic Science found out that 54% of the digital asset investors weathered the storm and did not cash out their crypto holdings. Nearly half of the surveyed cryptocurrency investors (46%) admitted to selling some of their possessions in the last several weeks. Those with lower salaries were more likely to part with their holdings.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Asic
POLITICO

Crypto's nightmare scenario is here

While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing

San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
STOCKS
blockchain.news

Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Beyond the headlines: The real adoption of Bitcoin salaries

Are cryptocurrency wages an idea whose time has come? Maybe not. It’s one thing, after all, to dabble in Bitcoin (BTC) with one’s excess cash and quite another to take a significant portion of one’s salary in BTC. Moreover, there are often tax and custody questions about...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Are Ethereum Miners Worried About The Merge?

The upcoming Ethereum merge will switch the network consensus system into “proof of stake.” Here’s why miners are worried about it. Ethereum Miners Made $18 Billion In 2021, More Than Bitcoin Miners. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, ETH mining revenues totaled $18 billion...
MARKETS
Sepehr Vafaei

How To Research A Crypto?

A comprehensive guide for investors & traders. Attention: there is No affiliate content in this article. The first step is to check some basic statistics and if the coin is economically active. I use CoinMarketCap for this purpose. You can also use Coingecko. I first pay attention to the following factors on CoinMarketCap:
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 cryptos with interesting utilities: Mehracki (MKI), Solana (SOL), and Stellar (XLM)

Mehracki (MKI) is a new cryptocurrency currently available on presale. It will help the tourism industry process payments easily and quickly. Along with Stellar (XLM), and Solana (SOL), it could yield potentially huge profits in the future. All three coins have interesting and unique use cases and are coming up with new innovations in the blockchain space. Read on to learn more about these 3 cryptos and why you should consider investing in them.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy