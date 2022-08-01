Tesla continues to climb as Cyber Roundup shareholder event looms

www.teslarati.com
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Mark Zuckerberg: “Many Teams Are Going to Shrink” at Meta Amid Revenue Decline
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $28.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, falling within its projections of reaching $28 billion–$30 billion for the quarter but representing a roughly 1 percent decline in revenue year over year. The company also saw net income fall by 36 percent, landing at $6.7 billion for the second quarter, while total costs and expenses rose by 22 percent to hit $20.5 billion. And as the social media giant faces heated competition from rivals like TikTok, daily active users across Meta’s family of apps were in the low single digits; Meta’s flagship social platform, Facebook,...
Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may end up not buying Twitter, Inc. TWTR but he could continue to offload his Tesla stake, results of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed. The survey probed 1,562 respondents, including portfolio managers and retail traders, and was conducted between July 25 and July 29, Bloomberg said.
Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health
OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
PayPal Shares Jump On Elliott's $2 Billion Stake, Annual Profit Guidance Raise
PayPal Holdings on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal shares shot up nearly 12% after it also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as new chief financial officer and a $15 billion repurchase program.
Hertz gives several updates on its Tesla and Polestar EV fleet
Update: Lede paragraph date revised to Thursday to reflect accuracy. Hertz gave several updates on its fleet of Tesla and Polestar all-electric vehicles, which it started offering to customers earlier this year, during its Earnings Call for Q2 2022 held on Thursday. Hertz expanded its EV offerings to sixteen new...
Individual Investors are Coming Back to Tech Stocks
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020
Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, Nio, Check Point Software and more
Boeing (BA) – Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, averting – for now – a strike that could have begun today. Separately, sources tell CNBC the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket.
Pinterest (PINS) Stock Surges on User Numbers, Elliott Stake
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday following the release of the social media company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. First up we have Pinterest reporting monthly active users declined 5% to 433 million. While that may not seem like a positive, it’s better than the 431 million monthly active users that Wall Street was expecting for the quarter.
Nasdaq ends at three-month high as PayPal fuels optimism
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with strong profit forecasts from PayPal and CVS Health Corp lifting sentiment and helping elevate the Nasdaq to its highest level since early May.
Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pinterest PINS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinterest missed estimated earnings by 38.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $52.72 million from the same period last...
Top 15 questions Tesla investors want answered during the Cyber Roundup 2022
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming annual shareholding meeting is quite unique. Based on trademark filings from the company and its scheduled livestream on YouTube, Tesla seems to be rebranding its annual meeting of stockholders as the “Cyber Roundup.” Needless to say, the excitement surrounding the meeting is notable. Tesla’s...
