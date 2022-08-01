ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckle Up, Because Yeezy Day 2022 Is Here

 2 days ago
Complex

All the Adidas Yeezys Reportedly Dropping on Yeezy Day

There are plenty of Adidas Yeezy releases lined up for next month’s Yeezy Day, according to the Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram. Today, a cryptic Yeezy countdown, scheduled to expire 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 2, went live on Adidas’ website. Similar to past years, fans cant expect long-awaited restocks of sold-out Yeezy colorways along with the introduction of new Yeezy styles.
Complex

It’s Finally Time to Meet the Air Yeezy.

This story was originally published as part of Complex’s April/May 2009 magazine issue. In Which Two Men Plot Something Called Domination…. Kanye West (MC, Producer, Hypebeast): I’ve always stressed my passion for design—and not just, “Oh, let me throw my name on this,” but to use my celebrity as an opportunity to jump into the design world—and in this case, to design my own shoe.
SheKnows

North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
HipHopDX.com

The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'

The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Rocks Gorgeous Curls & Yeezy Shades In Cute New Photos Shared By Mom Kim K.

North West is a fashion icon in the making! The 9-year-old looked like the ultra cool girl as she showed off her gorgeous curls and a pair of her dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy sunglasses in the selfies posted to Kim Kardashian‘s Twitter on Friday, July 29. The massive frameless sunglasses were a futuristic, bug-eye style reminiscent of the early 2000s, which are also regularly worn by her mom. North took another style cue from the women in her family with a trendy black leather top. “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” Kim simply captioned the tweet, in reference to the Yeezy style.
Us Weekly

North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion

She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
GQMagazine

Ye Is Bringing Yeezy Gap to Times Square

On Thursday morning, Ye’s Yeezy Gap line will be available to purchase in person for the first time, at a special pop-up inside Gap’s New York City flagship store in Times Square. The space, according to an press release, “has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design”—and, judging from a video posted to Instagram announcing the release, just might feature a mountainous heap of clothing set against an otherwise minimalist, monochromatic layout.
GQMagazine

Actually, The Bear Is a Menswear Show

Yes, sure, of course: technically, The Bear is a show about a chef and the sometimes-traumatizing experience of working in kitchens. But most viewers of the show have come to the same conclusion after finishing the series’ eight episodes: the show’s main character Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, looks extremely good. It’s the “hottest show of the summer.” “Carmy is sexy as hell.” Allen White is the “internet’s new boyfriend.” (Even New Yorker cartoonists appreciate the show’s unspoken steaminess.) The cause of all this sex appeal comes down to Carmy’s always disheveled hair, and many tattoos—and, I’ll submit, his impeccably dialed-in style. A little digging on that front confirmed my suspicion: that while The Bear appears to be a food show, it’s actually the next great menswear show.
GQMagazine

It’s Time to Wrap Your Torso in the Plush Embrace of a Terry Cloth Polo

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re headed to the beach, no one’s going to fault you for pulling up in a tank top or a faded white tee. But why not live a little? Summer’s all too fleeting, and the opportunity to flex your elite warm weather taste is a terrible thing to waste. Standing apart from the shoulder-bearing masses is a worthy goal. Copping a shirt that’ll help you do it while keeping you cozy and dry after the tide’s come in? That’s what we call a no-brainer. So if you don’t own a terry cloth polo shirt yet, consider this an excuse to rectify that mistake, STAT.
GQMagazine

Old Navy Is Selling a Bored Ape Yacht Club T-Shirt

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re hiding indoors from a heatwave this weekend, you may find yourself doing some internet shopping. And the hot air outside may remind you to re-up on some inexpensive beach sandals, or finally acquire an unfaded pair of swim trunks. Such goals may feasibly lead you to Old Navy, at which point you may encounter a simple unisex gray T-shirt featuring a screenprint of the zombie-eyed Bored Ape #7285, causing you to wonder what parallel plane you have traveled to.
Yardbarker

Kanye West Mad at Adidas Over Yeezy Day

The beginning of August is usually a joyous time of the year for sneakerheads. Adidas has started an annual tradition known as 'Yeezy Day' where the company restocks older models of Kanye West's (now known as Ye) Yeezy sneakers and slides. Complex received a direct message on Instagram from the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Discusses Video Of Kanye West Yelling At Him

Chance the Rapper spoke candidly about the leaked video of himself being berated by Kanye West during a clip from an upcoming interview with Morning Hustle. When asked about the incident, Chance explained that the video didn’t give “the full story.”. “It’s a clip of a larger moment,...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Reportedly Files Trademark For New Logo

It looks like Kanye West might have his eyes set on a fresh business venture as he’s reportedly filed a trademark for a new logo. According to attorney Josh Gerben, Ye filed a set of trademarks on July 21 that are related to his brand, as well as locking down his new logo.
