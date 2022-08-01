Missoula’s Dog Days of Summer: 5 Easy Tips to Help Cool Down

kyssfm.com
Fire in the Sky – Last Day to Apply to be a Smoke Jumper
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
Extravagant New Sports Bar to Open Near Missoula
It is safe to say that Montana loves sports. Everything from professional logger sports to professional football. But, unfortunately, Montana does not have the means to host many professional sports teams. Sure, places like Billings have had their share of semi-pro teams--indoor football leagues, semi-pro basketball, and a handful of hockey teams. But, Montana is mostly all about high school and college sports. Even those can be a grueling task to watch live with travel distances being so long in such a large state. This could be why we need proper places to post up and watch our favorite sports.
HVAC Failure Forces Missoula Art Museum Closure
If you're complaining about the summer temps in Western Montana, you're not alone. Cooking eggs on the hood of a car, while not advisable, is definitely within the realm of possibility during the hottest months of the year. The HVAC system at the Missoula Art Museum has been under pressure...
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!
The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
Failte Montana Irish Festival 2022 Pics
The Failte Montana Irish Festival was back in downtown Caras Park after a three-year hiatus, due to a change in sponsorship and, of course, Covid. When it was announced that there wouldn't be an event last year, the Friends of Irish Studies in the West stepped up to put on the event and use it as a fundraiser for their programs at the University of Montana.
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
Missoula County Residents to Elect First Ever ‘Pet Commissioner’
Does your pet have what it takes to be Missoula County’s first-ever ‘Pet Commissioner?. Do you have a diplomatic dog or a charismatic cat, or even a politically correct parrot?. Well, take their photo and submit it today, and they could become Missoula County’s first-ever ‘Pet Commissioner’....
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard
On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
Missoula Fire Danger Now Very High With 100 Degree Temperatures
The Missoula County Fire Protection Association has once again increased the fire danger starting on Friday to Very High. Kristin Mortenson is Director of Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention for the Southwestern Land Office of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, She shared the information with us. “In...
Fire Scientist Explains How to Protect Missoula Homes From Wildfires
On Tuesday, the Missoula County Commissioners visited our studio and hosted retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Behaviorist Jack Cohen who has decades of experience studying wildfires and how they affect nearby communities. “My principal point is that we have opportunities to keep our communities from burning down during extreme wildfires,”...
St. Patrick Hospital Ranked Best in Montana for 4th Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
Join Free National Night Out Event With Missoula PD, FD Tuesday
A free community feel-good event and a chance to say thanks to some pretty special people. Win Win!. Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold was in our studios this morning, giving us some details about National Night Out, this Tuesday, August 2, 5:30 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. The Missoula event will take place in the Scheels parking lot at the southwest portion of Southgate Mall.
Missoula Library Wins Global Competition for World’s Best
The Missoula Public Library is quite literally the best in the world. That’s according to the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions which recently named the library the winner of its Public Library of the Year award on July 26. We spoke with the Missoula Public Library Executive...
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
$19 Million Bond for New Fairgrounds Ice and Ag Center on Ballot
Bonds totaling $19 million will be on the November general election ballot for a new 4-H and Ice Skating center on the Missoula County Fairgrounds. KGVO spoke to Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick on Friday for details. He said this bond actually has been proposed by Missoula County citizens. “First...
Show Your Pride! Griz Pep Fest Brings the Party Back to Missoula
It always raises an eyebrow when you see something billed as the "first annual" event. I always think to myself "boy, they sure are confident that the first one is going to be a success if they're saying it'll happen again next year." But this one would be an exception to the rule. We had a pretty good feeling that the first party dedicated to the Griz football season would be a hit and warrant future celebrations. And that's exactly what is happening as the Griz Pep Fest is returning to the Missoula SCHEELS' parking lot at the end of August.
Montana’s EV Charging Boom
New charging stations for electric vehicles made their debut in Seeley Lake on July 25. It was built by Missoula Electric Cooperative and funded in part by a "Fast Charge Your Ride" grant from the State Of Montana's Department of Environmental Quality. EV charging stations are becoming more and more...
Missoula Crime Report: a Hatchet and Axe Were Both Used This Week
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is above average. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst has been gone for the past two weeks, but she returned on Friday to provide her weekly crime report. “Seven of those were violent crimes,” Pabst said. “One was...
