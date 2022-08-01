Missoula’s Dog Days of Summer: 5 Easy Tips to Help Cool Down

It always raises an eyebrow when you see something billed as the "first annual" event. I always think to myself "boy, they sure are confident that the first one is going to be a success if they're saying it'll happen again next year." But this one would be an exception to the rule. We had a pretty good feeling that the first party dedicated to the Griz football season would be a hit and warrant future celebrations. And that's exactly what is happening as the Griz Pep Fest is returning to the Missoula SCHEELS' parking lot at the end of August.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO