Dallas County, TX

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

therockwalltimes
therockwalltimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
therockwalltimes.com

Comments / 19

Unbothered Breed
2d ago

He was just plain evil to touch an elderly period... Basically took her life,,,forget the money🙏...Now they'll start upgrading technicians & their company name!...

Reply(2)
13
Edith Ann Canada
2d ago

Spectrum deserves to have to pay and pay and pay! If they had done their job and screened that guy, he would never have had easy access to that poor woman. There isn't enough money in the world to replace her life.

Reply
5
TexasQueen
2d ago

I’m glad that Spectrum was held liable. Every employer should do their due diligence in new hires. It’s common sense.

Reply
7
KVUE

Report: The Texas juvenile prison system is on the brink of collapse

TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

InfoWars Cannot Stop Covering Its Own Damages Trial

“I gotta go down to court, where I’ve already been found guilty by a judge for free speech,” Alex Jones declared on Monday afternoon, in the midst of his endless Infowars broadcast. Lately, in a horrifically meta turn of events, a good chunk of InfoWars’ programming has been focused on the ongoing Texas damages trial against Jones and the company which will determine how much Infowars must pay Sandy Hook parents for repeatedly calling the mass shooting that killed their children a hoax and a false flag. (It is merely the first of several such trials.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
sachsenews.com

Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack.
WYLIE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Sentenced In Capitol Riot

The attorney for Guy Reffitt of Collin County says the 7-year, three-month prison term for rioting at the US Capitol is at the lower end of the federal guidelines. To that end….Dallas lawyer clint Broden is pleased. But Broden still thinks there are grounds for appeal in the trial. Broden says the Collin County man made the decision to make a statement to the judge after, at first, declining. Broden says Reffitt’s statement apparently made a difference with the federal judge.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
klif.com

Veteran Lawmaker Censured by Collin County GOP

Collin County, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The Collin County Republican party this week voted to censure a top US senator over actions that it says run counter to core principles of the Republican Party of Texas. The organization’s censure resolution against Senator John Cornyn calls for his immediate resignation and...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Governor Abbott announces SNAP will receive $305.5 million to help Texas households

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive more than $305.5 million to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. "It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year

Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
WACO, TX
ABOUT

The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!

 http://www.therockwalltimes.com

