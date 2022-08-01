Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

“I gotta go down to court, where I’ve already been found guilty by a judge for free speech,” Alex Jones declared on Monday afternoon, in the midst of his endless Infowars broadcast. Lately, in a horrifically meta turn of events, a good chunk of InfoWars’ programming has been focused on the ongoing Texas damages trial against Jones and the company which will determine how much Infowars must pay Sandy Hook parents for repeatedly calling the mass shooting that killed their children a hoax and a false flag. (It is merely the first of several such trials.)

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO