Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

Unbothered Breed
2d ago
He was just plain evil to touch an elderly period... Basically took her life,,,forget the money🙏...Now they'll start upgrading technicians & their company name!...
Edith Ann Canada
2d ago
Spectrum deserves to have to pay and pay and pay! If they had done their job and screened that guy, he would never have had easy access to that poor woman. There isn't enough money in the world to replace her life.
TexasQueen
2d ago
I’m glad that Spectrum was held liable. Every employer should do their due diligence in new hires. It’s common sense.
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
Report: The Texas juvenile prison system is on the brink of collapse
TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Justice For Kyle Dail: Family Demands Dallas PD Release Unedited Video Of Black Man Killed By Police
Kyle Dail was shot and killed by a Dallas, Texas, police officer while officers attempted to arrest him on suspicion of drug dealing. The post Justice For Kyle Dail: Family Demands Dallas PD Release Unedited Video Of Black Man Killed By Police appeared first on NewsOne.
San Antonio man handed one of Texas' longest ever animal abuse prison sentences
The good news is Buddy is in a new loving home.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
InfoWars Cannot Stop Covering Its Own Damages Trial
“I gotta go down to court, where I’ve already been found guilty by a judge for free speech,” Alex Jones declared on Monday afternoon, in the midst of his endless Infowars broadcast. Lately, in a horrifically meta turn of events, a good chunk of InfoWars’ programming has been focused on the ongoing Texas damages trial against Jones and the company which will determine how much Infowars must pay Sandy Hook parents for repeatedly calling the mass shooting that killed their children a hoax and a false flag. (It is merely the first of several such trials.)
keranews.org
City of Dallas resolution could help people seeking an abortion avoid a criminal record
The resolution would limit city employees from using city resources to investigate abortions. It was approved in a unanimous vote by the Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee on Tuesday. This was the Dallas' first step in joining other Texas cities like Denton and Austin that are trying to...
sachsenews.com
Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot
A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack.
keranews.org
More Texas cities are considering resolutions in support of abortion rights
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Texas cities have taken action to reaffirm support for abortion rights. Last month, Austin approved a resolution decriminalizing the procedure. Cities like Dallas and San Antonio are now discussing moves of their own. As a growing number of...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Sentenced In Capitol Riot
The attorney for Guy Reffitt of Collin County says the 7-year, three-month prison term for rioting at the US Capitol is at the lower end of the federal guidelines. To that end….Dallas lawyer clint Broden is pleased. But Broden still thinks there are grounds for appeal in the trial. Broden says the Collin County man made the decision to make a statement to the judge after, at first, declining. Broden says Reffitt’s statement apparently made a difference with the federal judge.
Texas Man Admits To Igniting 20 Grass Fires
"There was a short little pursuit and they finally got hold of him."
Gun-wielding anti-abortion Texas ‘preacher’ confronts Beto O’Rourke at town hall
The man says there are 'great' men who are the 'product of rape.'
klif.com
Veteran Lawmaker Censured by Collin County GOP
Collin County, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The Collin County Republican party this week voted to censure a top US senator over actions that it says run counter to core principles of the Republican Party of Texas. The organization’s censure resolution against Senator John Cornyn calls for his immediate resignation and...
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
An 82 year old Taylor woman feels trapped. She can't drive her car, and it's because of damage she says she didn't cause at her rental home.
news4sanantonio.com
Governor Abbott announces SNAP will receive $305.5 million to help Texas households
Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive more than $305.5 million to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. "It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits...
Popculture
Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year
Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
