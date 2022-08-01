beltontigerathletics.com
NewsChannel 36
Sayre to only play Junior Varsity football this season
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Sayre will not field a varsity football team in the 2022 season. According to an email from Sayre Athletic Director, Barry Claypool on Wednesday afternoon, the school will only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this fall. As Pat McDonald from the Morning Times...
Mount Vernon News
Preparing for heat as high school sports, other activities begin
Practice started this week for many high school students who have returned from the summer break, and high school programs have begun and enacted preparations for another year of participation in high school sports and other activity programs. In the outdoor fall sports and activities of football, cross country, soccer,...
WT High aiming for improvement following winless 2021 campaign
STINNETT — The West Texas High football team is ready to put the 2021 season in the rearview mirror. There was not much to cheer about last fall for a program that scored 66 points en route to finishing last season with a 0-10 mark. Following an offseason with plenty of fuel toward self-improvement, the Comanches trotted onto the field for the first time together Monday morning to officially begin the new season.
Sports Briefs: Spartans holding youth basketball camp Aug. 15-18
Spartans holding youth basketball camp Aug. 15-18 HAMPTON - The New Hampshire Spartans will have a basketball camp for boys and girls between second grade and high school junior from August 15-18 at the Sports Barn. The camp, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will focus on skills training small group positional workouts and 3-on-3...
GETTING TOGETHER: BHS girls grow during summer tests
Could this coming high school basketball season see the Bartlesville Lady Bruins take that giant step forward following three consecutive single-digit win campaigns?. If this past summer’s showing by the Lady Bruins is an accurate indicator, the answer could be “yes.”. “We got to see some good competition,”...
scoopswithdannymac.com
Girls Volleyball Preview – Westminster and Washington – August 2, 2022
We continue to preview the 2022 Fall Sports today as we turn our attention to the volleyball court. Westminster will look to defend their Class 4 State Title while Washington will have an experienced group returning to compete in the very tough Gateway Athletic Conference. The Wildcats return a core...
