STINNETT — The West Texas High football team is ready to put the 2021 season in the rearview mirror. There was not much to cheer about last fall for a program that scored 66 points en route to finishing last season with a 0-10 mark. Following an offseason with plenty of fuel toward self-improvement, the Comanches trotted onto the field for the first time together Monday morning to officially begin the new season.

WEST, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO