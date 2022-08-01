Here are the 10 most expensive US cities for renters in 2022

www.fox29.com
Related
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
The Big City With the Cheapest Rent, in Every State
Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
The cities where rent prices have skyrocketed the most in 2022—with four U.S. cities in the top 10
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A wheel of a time: Couple converting a $10,600 bus Into a home to escape high monthly rent
A couple are converting a $10,600 double decker bus into a home in a bid to escape their $1,400 a month rent. Alice Keeler, 30, and Xavier Gstrein, 29, bought the 2003 model online from Northern Ireland in May. The pair have been renting a one-bedroom flat in Brighton,England for...
Home Prices Are Plummeting In The Pacific Northwest More Than Anywhere Else
It's happening! Everybody remain calm! A significant number of sellers in America, especially those in the Pacific Northwest, are cutting home prices as high mortgage rates and fears of a potential recession have put many potential buyers at bay. A new report by Redfin showed that more than 25% of...
10 Cities Where It's Getting Easier to Find a House for Sale
For the first time since 2019, there were more houses for sale last month than there were a year earlier. That’s according to new data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which found that the number of homes for sale rose 2% on an annual basis in June. The change is another sign the notoriously hot housing market is finally starting to cool down, but it’s not necessarily good news for all buyers.
The Best Places in Every State To Live on a Fixed Income
The average Social Security benefit for retired workers is $1,548 per month. That comes out to $18,576 in annual benefits for a single person, or $37,152 per year for a couple -- about $31,500 less...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Average Rent for a Manhattan Apartment Just Hit a New Record High: Report
Click here to read the full article. Manhattanites are officially dishing out more money than ever for their monthly rent. Last month, the average monthly payout for an apartment on the island rose to $5,058, according to a new report by Miller Samuel Inc. and Douglas Elliman Real Estate. This staggering amount is a first for the Big Apple and a 29 percent increase year over year. The median rent price also went up 25 percent in June, amounting to $4,050 a month. Unfortunately, dealing with sky-high rents is a problem that brokers say city dwellers can expect to continue. “There...
U.S. Cities Home Buyers Are Fleeing
This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
Glendale renters face rent hikes of over $1,000 a month
The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Glendale, California has soared 32 percent compared to this time last year. According to rental platform Zumper, the median rent for a one-bedroom unit is $2,281.
Should real estate agents get more money for selling an expensive home?
At the same commission rate, real estate agents who sell an $800,000 house receive eight times the compensation of those who sell a $100,000 home. But does it take eight times the effort to sell the more expensive property?
11 Big Cities Where You Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check
Social Security was never designed to support retirees fully after they stopped working. The average beneficiary receives $1,619.67 per month; and, while that money provides a lifeline for millions of...
States With the Most Foreclosures So Far this Year
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two year as the coronavirus pandemic hit. The increased demand led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) The reason, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, was a perfect-storm scenario that included several factors. Low mortgage interest rates, […]
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Comments / 0