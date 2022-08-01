2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates: Malana Gurney

cwbradio.com
2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates: Natalie Gaier
The Clark County Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s time to crown a new Fairest of the Fair. There are four candidates vying for the title this year. Natalie Gaier of Hatfield is being sponsored by Gaier Construction. Natalie began our interview by talking a little about herself.
2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates: Kyra Rakovec
The Clark County Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s time to crown a new Fairest of the Fair. There are four candidates vying for the title this year. Kyra Rakovec of Neillsville is being sponsored by GRIT Nutrition. She’s a 2022 graduate of Neillsville High School and will be attending UW-Oshkosh this fall. Kyra began our interview by talking a little about herself.
Granton School District Receives Special Rating From Wisconsin RtI Center
The Granton School District received a special rating from the Wisconsin RtI Center and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports. Granton Administrator James Kuchta stated the Wisconsin RtI, or Response to Intervention Center, and PBIS, or Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports was created to assist Wisconsin’s educational systems to build capacity, adopt and implement high-quality practices, make informed decisions, ensure sustainability of efforts, and increase success for all students.
2022 Miss Jackson County Named
Mackenzie Dougherty was crowned the 2022 Miss Jackson County. The annual Miss Jackson County Coronation was held Tuesday night as the kick-off event of this year’s Jackson County Fair. Her court includes First Attendant Makayla Lopez, Isabel Blackdeer was named Second Attendant, and Avory Gazdecki received the Third Attendant sash. All members of the new court hail from Black River Falls.
BREAKING: PCBC Board of Directors comes out against referendum
The Portage Co. Business Council’s Board of Directors on Wednesday announced it cannot support the Aug. 9 referendum on road construction. The referendum has become a topic of heated debate at city meetings and on social media. Mayor Mike Wiza has widely decried much of the information as half-truth or gossip, and he has encouraged the public to read the referendum for themselves to make up their own minds.
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
New Rail System in Wausau Results in More Train Horns
Some residents in Wausau have noticed an increase in the sound of train horns. That’s because a new rail service has come to the area. FOXY Rail System took over for Canadian National back in January. It includes over 650 miles of former CN track. The interchange points include Appleton, Green Bay, Spencer and, the new location, Wausau.
The animals have arrived to the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The animals arrived at the Wisconsin Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. While fairgoers are excited to see the animals, 4-H kids have been waiting all year for the fair. “Bringing the animals allows kids who normally don’t experience much farm life to get out and work...
Clark County Clerk Discusses How Early Voters Can Change Their Ballots
Many people have cast an early ballot for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday of next week. However, several candidates have dropped out of the race the past couple weeks. Clark County Clerk Christina Jensen explained what a voter can do if they’d like to recast their ballot. She...
Marathon County Leaders Hear Presentation From Green Light Metals on Exploratory Drilling
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Marathon County leaders heard a presentation on Tuesday from Green Light Metals, the company looking to mine in the Town of Easton. But they also heard from a group that's skeptical about the environmental impact the operation could have. Ron James speaking on behalf of the group, "We're hoping this will be an education for the County Board members and the Marathon County staff, so they ask the correct questions to show compliance for the strict codes that our state has for exploratory drilling."
Youth Flag Football Registration Underway
The Neillsville Recreation Department, in cooperation with the Neillsville Youth Football Association, are now taking registration for the. upcoming Fall, Saturday morning “Flag Football” program. Play will begin on Saturday, September 10th and continue for 6 weeks. (There will. be one “pre-season” practice, on Thursday, September 8 th...
Wausau committee gives preliminary nod to $45M Riverlife multi-family housing project
Members of Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday voted to approve a $45 million housing project in the north zone of the Riverlife District, one of two proposals received in the latest round of requests. The project, from Mosinee-based S.C. Swiderski, LLC, relies on about $6.75 million in taxpayer...
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Aug. 4, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Wausau Economic Development Committee Approves Proposal for Housing Development
(WSAU Radio) The Wausau Economic Development Committee is recommending a local developer for a proposed housing and retail development in the Riverlife area. According to WSAU Radio, after a brief closed-session meeting on Tuesday, the committee voted 3-1 to recommend the $45 million proposal from SC Swiderski. “This will bring about 200 market-rate units to the Wausau area, especially the riverfront,” said Economic Development Director Liz Brodek. “This also brings a lot of parking which is necessary to complement that.”
New food truck debuts at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cheese curds, elephant ears, and funnel cakes are popular traditional fair foods. While the Wisconsin Valley Fair is rich with 154 years of tradition, one food truck is making its first appearance at the fair this year. The SmokeHouse Barbeque food truck specializes in smoked meats....
One man moves to Eau Claire to further his education in the world of pharmacy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Growing up in a small community in Mexico, Alejandro Del Rio Verduzco says the role of a pharmacist wasn’t well known. “I grew up knowing and understanding the needs that a lot of people have and how difficult it can be to access proper health care,” Alejandro said.
