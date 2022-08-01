2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates: Malana Gurney

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Marathon County leaders heard a presentation on Tuesday from Green Light Metals, the company looking to mine in the Town of Easton. But they also heard from a group that's skeptical about the environmental impact the operation could have. Ron James speaking on behalf of the group, "We're hoping this will be an education for the County Board members and the Marathon County staff, so they ask the correct questions to show compliance for the strict codes that our state has for exploratory drilling."

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO