ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Police searching for missing man

By Jenna Reyes, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police looking for missing teenager

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager. They said that 18-year-old Nathaniel Otero was last seen on the morning of Friday, July 8. He is described as 6′ tall, weighs 275 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He wears...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCAX

Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
BENNINGTON, VT
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police identify attempted robbery suspects

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau has been able to identify two men suspected of attempting to rob a corner store back on July 28. According to Westfield Police, two male individuals entered New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8 p.m. on July 28. Once...
WESTFIELD, MA
WRGB

Rotterdam police looking for suspect in store robbery

ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred at the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge RD. Police say the suspect is described wearing a tan North Face hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. According to Investigators, the robbery happened at around 9:50 PM on...
ROTTERDAM, NY
westernmassnews.com

Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsfield Police#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Mass. State Police locate missing Palmer woman

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have found a Palmer woman after they issued a Silver Alert for her Tuesday evening. Police said that they have located 73-year-old Rae Banigan of Palmer and that she is safe. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police have arrested two people in Springfield who they said were involved in methamphetamine distribution. On Monday, 41-year-old Ernest Fickling and 34-year-old Cassandra Wilder were taken into custody. Police said that in their State Street apartment, investigators found nearly 2,500 grams of “crystal rock”...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westernmassnews.com

Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
GREENFIELD, MA
WNYT

Eight cars, two homes damaged in Troy police chase

A Troy police chase ended with eight cars and two homes damaged. Now the driver is facing charges. Troy police say 41-year-old Rasheed Canada was traveling on 6th Avenue, when the officer on duty noticed he was driving with no headlights. Police say they tried to pull him over, but...
TROY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are dead and one person is under arrest following a deadly crash last week in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 24-year-old Demian Ward of Fort Worth, TX has been arrested on charges including two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, seven people were killed in serious car accidents across western Massachusetts in just five days, Ludlow Police say a car struck a pole at Cherry Street and Fuller Street tonight, and State Police arrested two people in Springfield who they say were involved in methamphetamine distribution. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
LUDLOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy