Pittsfield Police searching for missing man

www.westernmassnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police looking for missing teenager
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager. They said that 18-year-old Nathaniel Otero was last seen on the morning of Friday, July 8. He is described as 6′ tall, weighs 275 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He wears...
Pittsfield police seeking help locating 15-year-old boy
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway after reported rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway at Watershops Pond in Springfield. Fire crews responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and we’re told it was being investigated as a crime scene. Springfield Fire Deputy Private Pablo Colon told us that fire, police, and paramedics were all on scene.
Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide
Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bennington. A 38-year-old man died in a shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police identify attempted robbery suspects
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau has been able to identify two men suspected of attempting to rob a corner store back on July 28. According to Westfield Police, two male individuals entered New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8 p.m. on July 28. Once...
WRGB
Rotterdam police looking for suspect in store robbery
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred at the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge RD. Police say the suspect is described wearing a tan North Face hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. According to Investigators, the robbery happened at around 9:50 PM on...
westernmassnews.com
Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Mass. State Police locate missing Palmer woman
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have found a Palmer woman after they issued a Silver Alert for her Tuesday evening. Police said that they have located 73-year-old Rae Banigan of Palmer and that she is safe. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police have arrested two people in Springfield who they said were involved in methamphetamine distribution. On Monday, 41-year-old Ernest Fickling and 34-year-old Cassandra Wilder were taken into custody. Police said that in their State Street apartment, investigators found nearly 2,500 grams of “crystal rock”...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westfield PD: Suspects attempt to rob New Corner Variety
Two people have been identified to police for allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store in Westfield.
westernmassnews.com
Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
WNYT
Eight cars, two homes damaged in Troy police chase
A Troy police chase ended with eight cars and two homes damaged. Now the driver is facing charges. Troy police say 41-year-old Rasheed Canada was traveling on 6th Avenue, when the officer on duty noticed he was driving with no headlights. Police say they tried to pull him over, but...
westernmassnews.com
Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are dead and one person is under arrest following a deadly crash last week in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 24-year-old Demian Ward of Fort Worth, TX has been arrested on charges including two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
westernmassnews.com
Retired prosecutor honored with bench installation at Children’s Advocacy Center
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police told Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, seven people were killed in serious car accidents across western Massachusetts in just five days, Ludlow Police say a car struck a pole at Cherry Street and Fuller Street tonight, and State Police arrested two people in Springfield who they say were involved in methamphetamine distribution. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
Comments / 0