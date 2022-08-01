ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Coinbase and the SEC are squaring off

By Benjamin Pimentel, the Fintech team
 2 days ago
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing

San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
STOCKS
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
MARKETS
protocol.com

Fintech’s bad bets — and good ones

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: good bets and bad in fintech, credit card debt on the rise and the Nomad bridge hack. Tinder’s doing crypto all wrong. Match Group scrapped its experiment with a cryptocurrency-like reward currency, Tinder Coins. What it needs to do instead is team up with the crypto scammers swarming the dating app and get a piece of the action. Romance isn’t dead, it’s just insufficiently monetized.
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Could Become Commodities Under New CFTC Bill

A bipartisan group of senators on the Senate Agriculture Committee has put forward a new bill for identifying and classifying “digital commodities” that would place them under the jurisdiction of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. The bill contains language that allows for some assets to be considered “digital...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Crypto: New bill aims to give CFTC more authority to regulate crypto markets

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Senator John Boozman (R-AR) are proposing a new bill that would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) more regulatory authority to oversee crypto markets. The bill would set a national regulatory standard for crypto, define which tokens would fall under the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

SEC Charges Eleven Individuals Linked to the Crypto Pyramid Scheme Forsage

The SEC pressed charges against 11 individuals for participating in Forsage, a crypto Ponzi scheme. Of them, 2 already agreed to pay civil penalties. On August 01, the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States charged 11 individuals for promoting and participating in a crypto pyramid scheme called Forsage, through which they managed to obtain more than 300 million dollars globally.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Gensler Aims to Get Crypto Exchanges to Register With SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has been working harder to try and get crypto trading platforms to register with the SEC as talk about how to regulate the assets increases in volume. In a video released Thursday (July 28), Gensler said he wants agency staff to work...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
MARKETS

