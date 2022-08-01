LIST: Central Texas high school football schedules

www.kvue.com
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 9 Westlake (Texas)
Westlake (Austin, Texas), which starts the preseason ranked No. 9 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a third consecutive Texas football state championship this season.
Iron Bowl in Austin? Alabama could face kicker with familiar name in Week 2 at Texas
Alabama fans can breathe a sigh of relief. No, another game with the Auburn Tigers isn’t going to happen, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Auburn on the field in the Week 2 game at Texas. Could this Auburn shake things up with a win against...
Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams
Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Del Valle ISD to open new Smith Elementary School this week
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Del Valle ISD students will attend class in a brand-new building this year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday will mark the opening of the district's new Smith Elementary School. The new building is located at 4209 Smith School Road. The school district's voter-approved bond in 2019...
What sports movie did one study say is the most obsessed in Texas?
A study tried to find the most obsessed sports movie in Texas, and the result may surprise you.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Projecting the Texas depth chart heading into preseason camp
Preseason camp starts for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday as head coach Steve Sarkisian heads into a critical second season with a revamped roster and plenty of pressure to improve on last season's disappointing 5-7 record. As camp begins, the Longhorns were able to benefit from two hours per week...
We officially recorded the hottest July in Austin history
AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've reached the end of month, we can officially report July 2022 was the hottest July on record at the Camp Mabry climate site. The average monthly temperature, which factors in both afternoon high temperatures and overnight low temperatures, was 90.6 degrees. This beats the previous monthly record of 89.7 degrees set back in July 2011.
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Hill Country school districts announce start dates, backpack policies
Texas Hill Country schools are back in session soon.
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin Texas County Emergency Services reported that a motor vehicle accident had taken place on Tuesday sometime after noon. The incident is said to have taken place at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse adding a new $2.5M Central Texas restaurant
Ice house and restaurant on the way to Hays County
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas. The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
