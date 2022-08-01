ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

LIST: Central Texas high school football schedules

KVUE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
post-register.com

Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams

Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
LOCKHART, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Del Valle ISD to open new Smith Elementary School this week

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Del Valle ISD students will attend class in a brand-new building this year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday will mark the opening of the district's new Smith Elementary School. The new building is located at 4209 Smith School Road. The school district's voter-approved bond in 2019...
DEL VALLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Texas High School#Central Texas#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
Burnt Orange Nation

Projecting the Texas depth chart heading into preseason camp

Preseason camp starts for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday as head coach Steve Sarkisian heads into a critical second season with a revamped roster and plenty of pressure to improve on last season's disappointing 5-7 record. As camp begins, the Longhorns were able to benefit from two hours per week...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

We officially recorded the hottest July in Austin history

AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've reached the end of month, we can officially report July 2022 was the hottest July on record at the Camp Mabry climate site. The average monthly temperature, which factors in both afternoon high temperatures and overnight low temperatures, was 90.6 degrees. This beats the previous monthly record of 89.7 degrees set back in July 2011.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
inforney.com

River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel

When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KVUE

Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas. The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy