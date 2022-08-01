FIFA 23’s career mode leans into your created pro’s star power

www.polygon.com
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
AOL Corp
Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.
Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
Polygon
Warhammer 40K’s 9 best video games, ranked
The Warhammer 40,000 milieu is one of the most compelling fictional universes around. It’s grim, there are no good guys, and there are these fellas called Space Marines who carry machine guns that shoot rockets, and people deify them like gods. It isn’t the happiest place. Demons, Orks, and aliens of all varieties abound, and in many ways, humankind is among the worst of all the warring factions. From tabletop to screen, it is often a grim affair.
Polygon
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet version exclusives list
Just like any other Pokémon game, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet will have version-exclusive Pokémon that you can only catch in one game or the other. Splitting Pokémon up by game can make deciding which of the two to purchase a hard (or maybe easy) decision, so to make sure you grab the version that suits your tastes the most, we’ve compiled a list of all the Pokémon confirmed to only be in one game or the other.
ESPN
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game-breaking exploit
Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
Polygon
Riot’s fighting game Project L will be free to play, have ‘respectful’ monetization
Project L, the new 2D fighting game from Riot Games set in the League of Legends universe, will be free to play, senior director and executive producer Tom Cannon said in a development update Monday. Cannon noted the news likely won’t come as a surprise to players of League of Legends, Valorant, and other free-to-play Riot games, and added the Project L team is being mindful about how and when it will ask players for money.
Polygon
HeroQuest expansion leans into replayability, giving players more characters to explore
Originally launched in 1989, HeroQuest — the cult-classic dungeon-crawling board game — is back. The latest edition arrived at retail in 2021 after a successful crowdfunding campaign. Now the designers at Avalon Hill are expanding the line, adding a new hero with unique and powerful abilities. Called the Rogue Heir of Elethorn, the swashbuckling hero will be available at retail starting in October. Pre-orders begin Wednesday.
EA Sports to become title sponsor of Spanish league in 2023
MADRID (AP) — EA Sports will become the title sponsor of the Spanish league beginning in 2023-24. The league said on Tuesday the videogaming company will replace Spain-based bank Santander, which is entering its final season as the main sponsor of the second-richest European domestic league. The league and...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Gina Kennedy wins squash gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her...
Polygon
Polygon is finally on TikTok!
Polygon is finally on TikTok! Follow the account @polygon for a variety of nerdy video game and entertainment content, including thoughtful video essays, interesting facts, game news, and ridiculously amusing gaming moments. I’m Christina “XTINA GG” Gayton, and I’m the new video team member making content for Polygon’s TikTok (and...
WWE・
Logitech and Tencent are building a streaming handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now
Logitech G is teaming up with major games investment firm Tencent Games to release a cloud gaming handheld later this year, currently noted as the Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The device is expected to support Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming, which should make it a dab hand at playing PC games on the go. As well as being handy for Games Pass subscribers. Logitech G and Tencent are working with Nvidia and Xbox to make this happen.
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
MultiVersus already has millions of players
At least, that’s what the leaderboards tell me.
Polygon
hypebeast.com
'NBA 2K23' Offers First Look With Official Trailer
With just a little more than a month to go before its highly anticipated release, 2K Games has now released the first official trailer for the upcoming NBA 2K23, giving fans a glimpse of what’s about to come. The minute-long clip showcases a bunch of gameplay sequences featuring some of NBA and WNBA‘s most notable athletes, including LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, James Harden and Stephen Curry.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
Polygon
NBA 2K23’s gameplay overhaul reemphasizes attacking the basket
NBA 2K23’s designers are emphasizing drive-to-the-hoop gameplay with several features and changes, including more dynamic dunking with new right stick commands, an “Adrenaline Boost” to help them beat defenders off the dribble, and a long-overdue return of a one-button passing command to get AI teammates open and attacking the rim.
England overcome Uganda to maintain winning start at Commonwealth Games
The England Roses made it four wins from four at the Commonwealth Games with a 56-35 victory against a feisty Uganda in Birmingham
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
