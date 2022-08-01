ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Wales sprinter Jeremiah Azu aiming for Birmingham success

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
The US Sun

When is England Women’s next match?

ENGLAND'S 56 years of misery was put to an end when the Lionesses defeated Germany in a record breaking Women's Euro final - and fans are itching to see them back in action. The Lionesses had a phenomenal tournament, winning every single match and only conceding two goals. And a...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Daily Mail

'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success

England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA
The Independent

Eoin Morgan backs England to challenge for T20 World Cup despite struggles

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has “100 per cent faith” the side can revive their fortunes in time for the T20 World Cup following an underwhelming start to a new era under Matthew Mott.England on Sunday slipped to their joint-heaviest defeat in the 20-over format – a humbling 90-run loss to South Africa in Southampton – to end a challenging summer without a home white-ball series win.Morgan retired from the international scene in shock fashion shortly after the appointment of new limited-overs head coach Mott in May, before star all-rounder Ben Stokes subsequently quit ODIs.The 35-year-old has backed his former...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Malcolm
BBC

South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs in T20 opener at Bristol

South Africa 211-5 (20 overs): Hendricks 74, Markram 56; Delany 2-31 Ireland 190-9 (20 overs): Tucker 78, Dockrell 43; Maharaj 2-29, Parnell 2-36, Shamsi 2-37 Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa to a 21-run win in the first of two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland. Hendricks made...
WORLD
LFCTransferRoom

‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances

Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella

Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Birmingham#Bbc Tv#Uk#Bbc Iplayer#Red Button#Bbc Sport#Uk Athletics
BBC

Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon. The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some...
POLITICS
BBC

Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy