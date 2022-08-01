Commonwealth Games: Wales sprinter Jeremiah Azu aiming for Birmingham success

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has “100 per cent faith” the side can revive their fortunes in time for the T20 World Cup following an underwhelming start to a new era under Matthew Mott.England on Sunday slipped to their joint-heaviest defeat in the 20-over format – a humbling 90-run loss to South Africa in Southampton – to end a challenging summer without a home white-ball series win.Morgan retired from the international scene in shock fashion shortly after the appointment of new limited-overs head coach Mott in May, before star all-rounder Ben Stokes subsequently quit ODIs.The 35-year-old has backed his former...

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO