RB Deuce Vaughn’s (Kansas St.) Route-Receiving Chops: Matt Waldman’s RSP Boiler Room

4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Who benefits from the tragic injury to Tim Patrick?
3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury
The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Wide Receiver A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Tennessee Titans Following Deebo Samuel’s Contract Extension
A.J. Brown got paid this offseason, but it won’t be the Tennessee Titans signing those checks. It’ll be the Philadelphia Eagles, after Tennessee traded the star wideout on draft night in April. The Eagles flipped their 2022 first and third-round picks to the Titans for Brown and subsequently signed him to a four-year, $100 million deal. Brown’s new deal rivals what fellow receivers Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel got this offseason. Samuel is the latest to get his extension, inking a three-year, $71.55 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
Without Washington: Top 3 Free Agent WRs Cowboys Could Sign
The Dallas Cowboys are facing panic at the wide receiver position after receiver James Washington fractured his foot at camp on Monday.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Yardbarker
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice. "What happened...
Liam Coen: Rams aren't concerned about WR depth following Van Jefferson's injury
The No. 3 wide receiver on the Los Angeles Rams, Van Jefferson, underwent knee surgery Tuesday, sidelining him for at least a few weeks. Despite Jefferson’s status for Week 1 being up in the air, Liam Coen and the Rams aren’t overly concerned about the depth at the wide receiver position right now.
Amon-Ra St. Brown: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Fantasy Football season is quickly approaching. This means that fantasy owners are looking to find players who can win them a championship. Every team around the NFL has a player that could produce enough to put a team over the edge. Even the Detroit Lions, who have struggled in recent years, have a few players of this caliber on their roster.
Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
The Bengals signed both veterans this offseason
DK, Lockett & Who? Seahawks Coach Evaluates 'Good Competition' for No. 3 WR Spot
Seattle has several promising young wideouts looking to emerge alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
