ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Queen Elizabeth Hails England Women's Soccer Team After 'Historic' Win

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnJiR_0h0Y7ZyY00

Queen Elizabeth sent her “warmest congratulations” to the England women’s national soccer team on Sunday after the Lionesses’ historic win against Germany in the European Women’s Championship.

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise,” the sovereign said in a statement applauding team members and their support staff. “However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.”

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations,” the monarch added. “It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in an exhilarating final, with England’s Chloe Kelly scoring the winning goal in extra time. It was the England women’s team’s first major title .

Prince William , who is president of England’s Football Association, cheered on the team and delivered hugs and congratulations in person after the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424IQh_0h0Y7ZyY00
Jill Scott of England is embraced by Prince William after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany on July 31. (Photo: Harriet Lander via Getty Images)

The Duke of Cambridge also commended the women in an emphatic statement of his own.

“Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!” he wrote, signing off his tweet with “W,” as he normally does to indicate a personal message.

Prior to the start of the match, the duke and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, released a sweet video cheering on the team.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition, and we’re rooting for you all the way,” the royal says before Charlotte pipes up.

“Good luck!” the 7-year-old royal says before signing off with a wave. “I hope you win. Bye!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

England women to play USWNT at Wembley in October

The England women's team will face the United States women's national team at Wembley on Oct. 7, the FA announced on Tuesday. The match is subject to the Euro 2022 champions securing qualification for the 2023 Women's World Cup in their next batch of games in September. The Lionesses are five points clear at the top of Group D in the qualifiers, with a trip to second-placed Austria and a meeting with Luxembourg in Stoke to follow.
SOCCER
The US Sun

When is England Women’s next match?

ENGLAND'S 56 years of misery was put to an end when the Lionesses defeated Germany in a record breaking Women's Euro final - and fans are itching to see them back in action. The Lionesses had a phenomenal tournament, winning every single match and only conceding two goals. And a...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Chloe Kelly
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda

For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England men draw eight-goal thriller with India

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England came from 3-0 and 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with India in a...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s victory over Germany sets record for UK’s most-watched women’s match

England’s Euro 2022 final with Germany was watched by an average of 11million people on TV, a record for a women’s football match in the UK.The audience peaked at more than 17million in the closing minutes of the Lionesses’ 2-1 victory at Wembley, according to overnight figures released by the ratings organisation Barb.This is also a record for a women’s football game.The previous highest peak came during England’s 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States, which saw a peak audience of nearly 12million.The average audience of 11.0million is for BBC One’s entire coverage of Sunday’s final, which ran...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kate Middleton#Duke Of Cambridge#Football Association
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England's Gina Kennedy wins squash gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Heather Knight: England captain out of Commonwealth Games and Hundred

England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred because of a hip injury. Knight sustained the injury during the first Twenty20 against South Africa last month and missed England's first two matches at the Games. The injury has still not settled down as...
WORLD
The Guardian

WSL clubs see ticket demand surge after Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win

The impact of England’s Euro 2022 success was underlined on Wednesday when Women’s Super League clubs reported significant increases in interest from fans. Brighton said they had sold more season tickets since Saturday – the day before the final at Wembley – than in the whole of last season and there was a similar picture elsewhere. The season starts on 9 September.
SOCCER
The Independent

England captain Sarah Hunter excited about future for women’s rugby

England captain Sarah Hunter believes women’s rugby has not even “scratched the surface” in terms of how big a sport it can become.Hunter’s team are the global pace-setters two months out from an eagerly anticipated World Cup in New Zealand.They top the world rankings, have won four successive Six Nations titles and are unbeaten for 23 Tests since losing to New Zealand in 2019.Such impressive achievements help underpin England’s status as World Cup favourites as they bid to reclaim a trophy they last won eight years ago.Hunter, a pillar of the women’s game who has won 134 caps during a...
WORLD
The Independent

Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley.Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football.The final was watched by a European Championship record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, and by 17.4million on television.1035 – “English people can drink!” – the Lionesses’ Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman is learning from the “crazy” celebrations so far.How were the celebrations, boss? 🥳#LionessesLive pic.twitter.com/v2cBGLfEbA— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 1, 20221025 – The bus carrying England’s squad has departed their team hotel for the trip to Trafalgar Square.Good morning pic.twitter.com/6e78642uM4— Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) August 1, 20221020 – Good morning. England are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph with fans in Trafalgar Square the morning after their thrilling extra-time win over Germany at Wembley. Stay here for all the latest on the scenes in the capital. Read More England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
SOCCER
HuffPost

HuffPost

110K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy