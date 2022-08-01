Queen Elizabeth Hails England Women's Soccer Team After 'Historic' Win

Queen Elizabeth sent her “warmest congratulations” to the England women’s national soccer team on Sunday after the Lionesses’ historic win against Germany in the European Women’s Championship.

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise,” the sovereign said in a statement applauding team members and their support staff. “However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.”

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations,” the monarch added. “It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in an exhilarating final, with England’s Chloe Kelly scoring the winning goal in extra time. It was the England women’s team’s first major title .

Prince William , who is president of England’s Football Association, cheered on the team and delivered hugs and congratulations in person after the match.

Jill Scott of England is embraced by Prince William after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany on July 31. (Photo: Harriet Lander via Getty Images)

The Duke of Cambridge also commended the women in an emphatic statement of his own.

“Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!” he wrote, signing off his tweet with “W,” as he normally does to indicate a personal message.

Prior to the start of the match, the duke and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, released a sweet video cheering on the team.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition, and we’re rooting for you all the way,” the royal says before Charlotte pipes up.

“Good luck!” the 7-year-old royal says before signing off with a wave. “I hope you win. Bye!”

