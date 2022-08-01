Carolyn Maloney, Jerry Nadler and Suraj Patel to debate Tuesday on WNYC

gothamist.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
cityandstateny.com
Max Rose and Brittany Ramos DeBarros vie to be the Democrat with a chance to win Staten Island
As the August primary election approaches in the 11th Congressional District, candidates have been laying the groundwork for a competitive general election that’s likely to garner national attention as New York City’s only Republican House member, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, looks to hold the swing seat. The district, which...
Poll: Hochul takes early lead against challenger Lee Zeldin
NEW YORK - The first poll of the New York governor's race has Gov. Kathy Hochul taking an early lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer spoke to a political analyst, who says Hochul's edge is not insurmountable for her challenger. Just call it a slam dunk - Hochul swished a basketball into a basket at an event Tuesday, hoping she'll also be able to use the same scoring prowess in November. "I take every election very seriously. This is my 14th election. I always run like an underdog up until the very last minute," Hochul said. Hochul was talking about...
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Latest Siena poll shows NY Democrats have only modest wind in their sails
The newly released Siena College poll – taken in historical context – paints at best a lukewarm picture for the fate of New York Democrats. The poll shows that at the top of the ticket, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin 53% to 39% – a lead of 14 points. Many will interpret this data as a sign of strength for Democrats. The thinking goes that despite the poor national and statewide mood and aided by an overwhelming party registration advantage statewide, Democrats are certain to prevail across New York on Election Day in November 2022.
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
Herald Community Newspapers
Joseph Mondello, former Republican Party chair, 84
Joseph Mondello, a councilman and supervisor for the Town of Hempstead before holding sway as leader of the state Republican Party, died Monday. He was 84. Mondello also led the Nassau County Republican Party for 23 years, and was later appointed by President Donald Trump as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
Washington Square News
Michael Steinhardt resigns from NYU’s board of trustees
Michael Steinhardt, hedge fund billionaire and namesake of NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, will resign from the university’s board of trustees, months after he was ordered to surrender stolen antiquities worth $70 million by the Manhattan district attorney. “I regret that my...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles
NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
Despite nearly $200K income and a home, Jersey City councilwoman lives in income-restricted apartment complex
The Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run firestorm lives in an apartment complex intended for low- to moderate income families, even though she earns nearly $200,000 annually from two taxpayer-funded jobs and also owns a home in the city. According to the police crash report and election...
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Opening New Business Ahead of Show’s Season 24
Ice-T’s next new side hustle involves the lucrative marijuana business. The Law & Order: SVU star, with help from a long-time friend, is opening a giant cannabis dispensary. Ice-T is partnering with Charis B, who owns The Medicine Woman dispensary in California. The state of New Jersey approved their application to open the 5,000-square-foot recreational dispensary in Jersey City. Pop Culture reports that Jersey City is really select as to who it chooses for a dispensary.
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
thepressgroup.net
Intersection overhaul sees delay of at least a week
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The County of Bergen’s protect to overhaul the Pascack Road–Washington Avenue intersection is delayed a week or two. Motorists are advised to check the township police department’s social media posts for updates, and of course Pascack Press will have news as it’s available.
Woonsocket Call
Bergen County, NJ, Innovative Senior Housing Community Design Completed and Is Open for Business
MONTVALE, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the completion of Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ. Thrive at Montvale is an innovative, state-of-the-art senior complex with luxury design features that encourage social interaction. A...
