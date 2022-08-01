‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught.

Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 a.m.

Shontelle Chavez found out that her father was killed after getting a frantic phone call in the middle of the night.

“‘Your father is dead, your father is dead,'” Chavez recalled. “‘They shot him, they shot him,’ and that’s what she said over and over.”

When police arrived, they found 59-year-old Herman Wright dead sitting on the front porch of his home.

“Someone came through and sprayed the houses,” Chavez said. “There was more than 20 odd shell casings found in the street in front of our home.”

Family members said Wright was shot multiple times. Chavez told WREG the drive-by shooting happened several hours before Wright’s body was found.

“He was shot the night before and sat on his porch all night,” she said.

Chavez also said no one in the neighborhood called police for help. She believes her father may have known his killer. When asked about her father’s killer, she said the shooter is nothing more than a coward.

“I don’t care what you felt about him,” Chavez said. “If you didn’t like him, fine. If you gave him one more month, he wouldn’t have been there. You wouldn’t have to see him.”

Chavez told WREG that her father was planning to move to San Diego to be near his family. Now, Wright’s family are praying that his killer will soon be brought to justice instead of enjoying life and making memories.

“I miss you, I love you,” Chavez said. “There was so many things that we had planned for you, and I really need you.”

If you know who killed Herman Wright, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.

