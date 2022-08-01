ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett
 2 days ago

Chelsea are now willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price after they decided to hijack Manchester City's pursuit of the player this morning. Brighton have maintained since the beginning they would accept £50million for the Spanish left-back, and Chelsea will pay the fee to acquire the players services.

Cucurella is reportedly open to a move to Chelsea, but his preference has always been Manchester City.

Chelsea are willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are willing to pay the full asking price of £50million for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. City have been in talks with Brighton for weeks, but refused to pay the price they set on the player.

Chelsea this morning began to explore a deal for Cucurella, and it has moved quicker than expected. The club are now confident of signing the player.

Brighton have maintained since the beginning that they wanted £50million for the player. They believe he is a better and more rare player than Ben White, who Arsenal paid them £50million for last summer.

City valued the player at £35million, and were willing to pay up to £40million. The £50million price tag was never at any point something Manchester City were entertained by.

Chelsea are set to lose Marcos Alonso this summer, and Ben Chilwell is only returning from a long term injury.

Thomas Tuchel's men are now in negotiations over personal terms for Cucurella, with the player reportedly open to the move.

Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
SB Nation

Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?

Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
SB Nation

REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon

Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

