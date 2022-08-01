Cardano's EVM Sidechain Records 7.5 Million Transactions After Launch

In the early hours of 2 August, developers behind the popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu [SHIB] unveiled the name of its long-awaited CCG game. According to the announcement, the game will be called “Shiba Eternity” and will be made available to players on the Apple app store and Google play store. However, with continued investors’ apathy, it is unclear whether this new game can help revive interest in the ailing SHIB token.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO