Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022

wcrz.com
Related
awesomemitten.com
5 “Unplugged” Family-Friendly Destinations in Flint Michigan
Flint, Michigan has a long history of innovation and automation. It was through the creativity and vision of people like Billy Durant, Louis Chevrolet, and C.S. Mott that birthed Buick and General Motors. Although Flint is no longer “Buick City”, the investment these pioneers made in their city is standing....
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
abc12.com
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
MLive.com
Flint students arrive for first day of school
Linda Boose, a Flint Northern 1972 graduate and Flint Board of Education member, greets students and parents during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 39. Flint students arrive for first day of school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results
Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
RELATED PEOPLE
michiganradio.org
Pride and Renaissance Faire collide at Mid-Michigan festival
Extravagant floats, lip-syncing drag queens and lively pop tunes - these are just a few of the sights and sounds that fill the streets each June during Pride. But this July, a new type of Pride has come along - one filled with pirates, princesses, and even the occasional jousting match.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
Cherry, Gardner advance in Michigan Senate District 27 race in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrat John D. Cherry and Republican Aaron R. Gardner won their primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2, setting up a November faceoff in the redrawn state Senate District 27. Cherry, who currently represents the Flint area in the state House of Representatives, won 17,500 primary votes...
Onsite pet adoption at PetFest this Saturday in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI – PetFest 2022 is being held on Saturday, Aug. 6, on the grounds of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. There will be 13 animal welfare groups onsite conducting meet and greets and adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the hospital, 1 Genesys Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials urge residents to avoid Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River ...
Craftsman-style bungalow near rail trail, downtown and arts center hits the Midland market
MIDLAND, MI — A century-old craftsman-style bungalow with river frontage and quick access to the rail trail, shopping and dining is on the market in Midland. The home, located at 605 W. Main St., is listed for $360,000. MLive’s House of the Week offers outdoor living and indoor comforts. Houses across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of August 1, 2022
One in five of us admits that we have done this is in someone else's bathroom. What is it?. Change the direction of the toilet paper. Congratulations to today's winner, Lisa Mudge from Millington. 13 Notable People That You Did Not Know Were From Detroit, MI. Detroit, Michigan is the...
Grand Blanc’s Ascension Genesys Hospital Will End Hospital Stays for Kids
Parents looking for inpatient care for their kids at Ascension Genesys Hospital will now find themselves heading to other hospitals outside of Grand Blanc. Starting this fall the Grand Blanc hospital will no longer pediatric inpatient care. Starting in September, kids requiring a stay in the hospital will need to head to another hospital in the area.
Woman charged in deaths of 2 bicyclists on Make-A-Wish charity ride in Michigan
A woman was charged Monday with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were hit by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in western Michigan. Five men were hit Saturday in Ionia County during a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The two who died were...
Cars 108
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0