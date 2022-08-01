ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Second driver dies day after crash on Midlands road, coroner says

By Noah Feit
 2 days ago

The day after a Midlands woman was killed at the scene of a head-on collision , another South Carolina resident died at a Richland County hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Michael Weigert, a 51-year-old Moncks Corner resident, died Sunday at Prisma Health Richland, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Cournesha McClorin, a 25-year-old Bowman resident, died at the scene of Saturday’s crash, according to the release.

A third person was also injured in the wreck, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Further information on that person’s condition was not available.

At about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the Toyota Corolla McClorin was driving east on Highway 178/Charleston Highway crossed the center line and into the westbound lane where it crashed into the Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Weigert, according to the Highway Patrol.

The lone survivor of the crash is a 25-year-old woman who was a front-seat passenger in the Toyota, the Highway patrol said.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash wore seat belts.

Information about why the Toyota veered into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 597 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 19 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 45 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.

Staff reporter Ted Clifford contributed to this story.

wach.com

2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
coladaily.com

Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
WIS-TV

Missing Holly Hill teen found safe

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - The Holly Hill Police Department says a missing 13-year-old has been found safe. No other details were provided. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
HOLLY HILL, SC
The State

The State

