Second driver dies day after crash on Midlands road, coroner says

The day after a Midlands woman was killed at the scene of a head-on collision , another South Carolina resident died at a Richland County hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Michael Weigert, a 51-year-old Moncks Corner resident, died Sunday at Prisma Health Richland, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Cournesha McClorin, a 25-year-old Bowman resident, died at the scene of Saturday’s crash, according to the release.

A third person was also injured in the wreck, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Further information on that person’s condition was not available.

At about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the Toyota Corolla McClorin was driving east on Highway 178/Charleston Highway crossed the center line and into the westbound lane where it crashed into the Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Weigert, according to the Highway Patrol.

The lone survivor of the crash is a 25-year-old woman who was a front-seat passenger in the Toyota, the Highway patrol said.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash wore seat belts.

Information about why the Toyota veered into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 597 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 19 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 45 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.

Staff reporter Ted Clifford contributed to this story.