Joyland Amusement Park hosting hiring event on Tuesday, August 2

McAlister Dog Park grand opening on Friday, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s newest dog park will open on the southwest side of the city later this month. According to a social media post by the Friends of McAlister Park, the grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19. McAlister Dog Park will...
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Covenant Medical Group is hosting their Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s the first ever Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will offer vaccinations, sports physicals, food trucks, fun activities and more. This will be at the Covenant Northwest Clinic located at 611 North Frankford Avenue.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Llano Estacado Winery and Chef Angie are hosting the Dinner in the Barrel Room at Llano Estacado Winery on Saturday August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s limited seating at the first Dinner in the Barrel Room at Llano Estacado Winery with Chef Angie. This event is Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. You can expect food by Chef Angie, wine pairing, live music, cigars on the patio and more. Get your tickets at shope.llanowine.com.
CHCL hosting Back to School Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Health Center Week, August 7th through August 13th, 2022, Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest at our Wellness Center, 1609 5th Street, on Saturday, August 6th. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Not a rumor: Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving locations in Spring 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The new location will be at 6101 Slide Road, which was previously a Toys “R” Us. According to the spokesperson, the new location will be able to accommodate more seating and parking, as well as feature […]
Dillard’s can help with back to school shopping with a free gift with purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dillard’s makes shopping easy. Find them in the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road. You can also find them at dillards.com.
Lubbock petting zoo ‘Old MacDonalds Petting and Family Fun Farm’ to open soon
LUBBOCK, Texas— A petting zoo is scheduled to open in Lubbock soon, according to social media posts. Old Macdonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm said on Facebook in January that they were opening in Lubbock. “We are excited to announce the future opening of Old MacDonalds Petting and...
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
Lubbock citizens recommend $200 million bond for road improvements
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Tuesday recommended the Lubbock City Council bring a $200 million road bond package to voters this November, paving the way for a new street plan after voters rejected their original $174.5 million proposition last year. “The consensus of the committee...
Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em: Tickets to See Chicago in Lubbock
We've got five pairs of tickets to see the legendary rock and roll band Chicago when they play the Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas on November 2nd. Wanna win? We're keeping it simple. Just fill out the form below and you're automatically entered. Good luck!. *This contest is running...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Lubbock Moms introduces and announces partnership with PocketLab
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Moms (lbkmoms.com) is proud to announce a partnership with PocketLab. This partnership focuses on bringing awareness, resources, and education to the Lubbock community that enables educators, students, and makers to easily gather data about the world around them. PocketLab is an education technology...
