Hilliard, OH

HillGarten patio restaurant and tavern open in Old Hilliard

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

HillGarten, a German-themed patio restaurant, is open in the Old Hilliard district.

Its scheduled opening was delayed a year by supply-chain issues and other factors caused by COVID-19, but co-owner Marty Nowak said July 26 that he is excited to be welcoming customers.

The restaurant had a soft opening July 21 and a grand opening July 22.

Marty and Sandy Nowak said they planned to have the restaurant, at 4131 Main St. in Old Hilliard, open by July 4 last year.

The Powell couple bought the Main Street residence and had it demolished in 2018 where the new restaurant now stands.

Originally conceived as a seasonal restaurant that would be closed in the winter, Marty Nowak said he is reconsidering.

“Many guests are asking us to stay open for the winter,” so we are exploring options for the patio restaurant to be operational in the winter, he said.

The couple became familiar with Old Hilliard because Sandy Nowak volunteers at Patches of Light, a Hilliard-based nonprofit organization.

“We would go to restaurants and became familiar with the area,” Marty Nowak said.

He said he wanted to open a restaurant in Old Hilliard to build on the momentum created by the Center Street Market and the city’s growing Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, of which HillGarten is a part.

The Ohio Revised Code allows for municipalities to create DORAs, establishing specific guidelines, times and boundaries in which the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages are permitted in public rights of way outdoors.

The Hilliard DORA was established in 2017 and has since grown in scope and size.

“(HillGarten) is German-leaning” but “won’t embrace the whole German theme,” Marty Nowak said.

It serves craft beer, wine and spirits, he said.

The food is to include sandwiches and “unique pretzels” made in an on-site kitchen.

Live music will also be a frequent feature, he said.

For further information, visit the HillGarten Facebook page.

Libby Gierach, president and CEO of the Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce, said HillGarten “is a welcome addition.”

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: HillGarten patio restaurant and tavern open in Old Hilliard

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

