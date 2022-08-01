Do You Ignore Any of These New York State Bicycle Rules Of The Road?

wsrkfm.com
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
How Does New York State Rank in Health Care?
New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
One Of The Craziest Pizzas In America Can Be Found In New York State
New York is truly the pizza capital of the world. Here in Upstate and Central New York, our pizza beats even the classics of New York City. Where can you find the craziest pizza or crazy pizza toppings in New York State?. The team at Cheapsim set out on a...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State
The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
scenichudson.org
Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State
New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
WHEC TV-10
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
newyorkupstate.com
1 NY county has no urban land: See list of most rural places in state
New York’s most rural place is Hamilton County, northwest of Saratoga Springs. All of the county’s 1,717 square miles are considered rural, according to a recent list from Stacker. It’s the only 100% rural county in the state. Stacker compiled a list of New York’s most rural...
NY State Fair ride-all-day wristbands go on sale for $20 early Thursday
Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
fox29.com
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
