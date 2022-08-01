Brush fire burns 2 acres of woods in Mansfield

www.abc6.com
Mother, infant rescued from roof of burning apartment unit in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River fire crews rescued a mother and her infant off of a roof after an apartment unit caught fire Wednesday night. According to fire officials, they arrived to a fire at a three-story building just before 7:30 p.m on Globe Street. Fire was...
Fire destroys part of recently purchased home in Medfield
MEDFIELD, Mass. — A fire destroyed part of recently purchased home in Medfield on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Curtis Drive found flames shooting from what appeared to be an attached garage. Video from the scene showed the garage engulfed in flames and...
Fire burns through abandoned house in Assonet
ASSONET, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through an abandoned house in Assonet on Monday night. Fire crews from departments throughout Bristol County battled the flames at the home on Water Street. Firefighters were on the scene from about 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The Freetown Fire Department said...
Multiple people including children, 2 dogs rescued from fire on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence fire officials said multiple people were rescued from a fire on Federal Hill early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at 17 Hewitt Street on Federal Hill. Two adults, an 11 month old, a 4 year old and their two dogs were trapped in the third floor bathroom of the home when fire crews responded.
Car crashes off side of road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed off the side of the road in Lincoln early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the Lincoln Woods, near the Twin River Casino. Rhode Island State Police said one car was involved and the driver was not injured.
Crash in Lakeville leaves cars mangled
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Lakeville Tuesday caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. Fire officials said that the crash happened on Route 140. The cars involved eventually came to a stop nearly a quarter mile apart. The department added that a second crash happened as approaching...
Fire destroys home in Little Compton
LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire destroyed a home in Little Compton early Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Baileys Ledge Road. Fire Chief Richard Petrin said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. According to Petrin, one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Fire burns in North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
Several different departments rush to help put out Mansfield fire
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Mansfield Fire Department said several different departments from surrounding areas helped to put out a brush fire early Monday morning. Mansfield firefighters received a call at midnight from Boston Medflight that their helicopter spotted a large brush fire on the north side of Maple Street in the conservation area.
Person drowns at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich on Sunday
An unidentified person drowned while swimming at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich late Sunday afternoon. At 5:17 p.m., Ipswich Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a person in distress in the water at Pavilion Beach late Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Authorities said the individual was pulled from...
capecod.com
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home
NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
MSPCA program brings 150 cats to New Bedford for new homes
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A flight filled with 150 homeless cats flew from Florida to the New Bedford on Tuesday. The cats’ arrival came during the same time of the launch of the “Southern Hub” transport program. The program acts as “a lifeline between cats...
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
fallriverreporter.com
Multiple people, including firefighter, shot with pellets in Fall River near shooting scene, two charged
Two people have been charged after reportedly hitting multiple people, including a firefighter, with BB pellets. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro, members of the fire department were on Fourth Street this evening providing assistance to the police department relative to the shooting which had taken place earlier in the day.
Police: 2 men shot at Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said two men were shot outside a food Mart Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. Police said the injuries are non-life-threatening. ABC 6 News has reached to police and are awaiting more information.
Police working scene outside Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
Person dies after being pulled from the water in Ipswich
IPSWICH, Mass. — A person has died after being pulled from the water in Ipswich. Police and firefighters responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. Sunday for a person in distress in the water, Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a joint statement. A...
