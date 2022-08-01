LCSO announces Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys

www.wctv.tv
Royle King announced as Executive Director of the CSMB
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Royle King as Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys on August 1.
Leon County to hold 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County will be hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service on August 18. Volunteers will participate in a neighborhood-wide service day performing various home repairs, taking place at the Capital City Estates, which include painting, landscaping and pressure washing, according to a press release.
Mayor Dailey election complaints
Latonya Lodman says when she came to work at the Gadsden County Jail, she was harassed by her supervisor, Robert Barkley, on a daily basis. FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug.3. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop.
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
Southwood hosts National Night Out
Promoting positive relationships with communities and first responders. That's the goal of Monday night's National Night Out event in Southwood.
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
wfxl.com
22-23 Lowndes County Schools District Teacher of the Year recognized at annual convocation
Yesterday, Lowndes County Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson celebrated the new school year with the One Lowndes Family at Lowndes County Schools' annual Convocation. Haralson reminded staff that, "while we are proud of where we are at, we are "Vikings on the Move," constantly looking for growth." The keynote speaker for...
Zillah PASS project is bringing more changes to the Southside of Tallahassee
After noticing the dangerous sidewalk on Zillah road across from Fairview Middle School Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson acted.
TPD warns of city utility call scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has seen reports piling up of people receiving scam calls from the City of Tallahassee Utilities Office with overdue exact balances owed on accounts, demanding payments. “One way for someone to know right off the bat that it’s a scam is if...
TLH mayor files complaint against opponent for engaging with ‘dark money’ political groups
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The mayor of Tallahassee filed a formal election complaint against his opponent on the Leon County Commission. Mayor John Dailey said County Commissioner used “shady and improper” tactics in coordination with “dark money” political groups. At a press conference in front of...
ecbpublishing.com
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
WALB 10
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Miller County sheriff, according to the agency. Investigators said they were requested to investigate criminal allegations against Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The investigation is active and ongoing. WALB News 10 has reached out to learn more about...
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
FDLE revives search for missing woman from 2014
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
ecbpublishing.com
Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
WALB 10
Valdosta organization provides education for homeless students
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are over 200,000 homeless students across America, according to Millennial Cities, an online community planning resource, and Georgia is high on that list. Just because your family may be experiencing hardships with living situations, doesn’t mean your child can’t get an education. That’s what LAMP,...
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young Tallahassee father was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Now his family is waiting in limbo to get financial assistance to make ends meet. A death certificate is needed to file for bereavement support. However, it is...
Post-Searchlight
SRTC Practical Nursing Students Honored during pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC – Blakely, SRTC – Thomasville, and SRTC – Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on July 28, 2022.
