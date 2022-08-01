Airline at Craig Field flies boys group to NC leadership conference

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carolyn Roy, a married woman joined by her husband, Rickey Roy, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on May 13, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1291, Page 149; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC7, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on September 9, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 23 of Block C of Castlewood Addition, Plat No. Two, according to a map thereof, recorded in Map Book 6, at Page 199, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 316 Wright Drive , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC7, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 18-05622 07/21/2022, 07/28/2022, 08/04/2022.

