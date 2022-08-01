Airline at Craig Field flies boys group to NC leadership conference

selmasun.com
Related
selmasun.com
Reading scores low for third graders in Dallas County, Selma City schools
Third graders in Dallas County and Selma City schools performed below the state in reading proficiency, according to results of the latest assessment. The Alabama State Department of Education released results from the reading section of the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program last week. Based on the results of the assessment administered last spring, 78% of the state’s third graders were reading at or above grade level.
selmasun.com
Hale County College & Career Academy to hold sports media day Aug. 8
Hale County College & Career Academy will hold SuperSports Rural Schools Media Day on Monday, August 8 and will feature six schools, including Francis Marion. The event will be similar to a press conference with Q&A from coaches and athletes. Hale County College & Career Academy is located at 19875...
WSFA
Alabama school systems prepare to welcome back students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not summer is coming to an end. This is the final week of the summer break for many students across the River Region. Next week, it’s back to class!. While your kids are soaking up their final days of freedom, teachers are...
Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. According to court documents, Lea Reis of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
WSFA
Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time for the kids to head back to class, or head to class for the very first time! WSFA 12 News wants to get you ready for Back to School ‘22. Below, you’ll find important information including start dates, helpful events happening...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noncommittal on GOP proposal for closed primary
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not take a position when asked today about the state Republican Party’s plans to vote on a resolution supporting a closed primary system in Alabama. Ivey was asked about the issue after taking part in a groundbreaking for the expansion of the James Hardie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
Freedom Fest 2022 commemorates Voting Rights Act on Aug. 5-6
On Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 the 2022 Freedom Fest event will be held in downtown Selma by partners Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation (TRHT) Selma, Foot Soldiers Park, Black Voters Matter, and Journeys for the Soul with Joanne Bland. Freedom Fest commemorates the signing of the Voting...
selmasun.com
Perry County School District to hold back to school giveaway
Perry County School District will hold a back to school giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The giveaway is for Perry County students and is sponsored by Sowing Seeds of Hope, Perry County Civic League, Arrowhead Landfill and TekPak, Inc. The event will be held...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, August 4, 2022
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carolyn Roy, a married woman joined by her husband, Rickey Roy, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on May 13, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1291, Page 149; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC7, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on September 9, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 23 of Block C of Castlewood Addition, Plat No. Two, according to a map thereof, recorded in Map Book 6, at Page 199, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 316 Wright Drive , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC7, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 18-05622 07/21/2022, 07/28/2022, 08/04/2022.
Clanton Advertiser
VA holding claims clinic for local veterans
The federal Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a Rural Veterans Claims Clinic on Aug. 9 to assist local residents with filing claims and let them know about other benefits. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clanton Recreation Center, 305 Lay Dam Road in...
selmasun.com
Main Street Marion to host info meeting on Thursday
Main Street Marion will host an info meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. The event is for those who missed a recent volunteer meeting held by Main Street Marion. The meeting will take place at the Wilbourne Building. A Facebook page for the event can be seen here.
Police officer shortages impacting small departments in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From patrol officers to dispatchers to school resource officers and more, local law enforcement agencies have been holding hiring events to fill empty spots. “We’re consistently taking applications as they come. It’s very few and far between,” Columbiana Lt. Sasha Knighten said. Knighten says they are fully staffed right now with […]
selmasun.com
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist to celebrate 100th anniversary
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. "To reach 100 years is to say that we all have been bountifully blessed," stated Rev. James Perkins, Jr., Pastor. "As we reflect on 1922, the year of the founding of our dear Ebenezer in a former dance hall with a handful of followers led by founder Pastor Love Tolbert, we must pause to acknowledge the goodness of God."
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
selmasun.com
Lowndes County Water Authority to hold Customer Appreciation Day
The Lowndes County Water Authority will host a Customer Appreciation Day on Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. “Our community, like many others, has been heavily impacted by this COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to take some time out and show our customers how much we appreciate them” said Water Authority Chairperson Orbuty Ozier. “There will be food and fun for all ages so be sure to bring the kids with you.”
WSFA
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22. “It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge. Etheredge...
WSFA
Lowndes County residents hoping for relief to sewage problem
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A stream of wastewater runs between two mobile homes in Hayneville, forcing residents to watch where they step. Sometimes they walk on cinder blocks to stay out of the sewage. “I told the mayor about it,” said resident Charles Shine. “I called him on the phone...
Comments / 0