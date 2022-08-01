Ford F-150 Ranked Second In Segment For Owner Satisfaction

fordauthority.com
The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand
Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
These Are Consumer Reports Five Best Hybrid SUVs for Great MPG
We all want to save some gas. We can do that by driving less, by driving smarter, or by swooping up a fuel-efficient hybrid SUV. Hybrids are great at saving fuel because their electric engines provide an electric boost when you need it. Consumer Reports has rated these five as the best hybrid SUVs for saving gas, and at today’s gas prices, you can start saving on your first trip.
These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty
Looking for a new car and want something that's great on gas? These two sedans are affordable, family friendly, come with a killer warranty, and manage to get over 50 miles per gallon. What more could you want? The post These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia
The Kia K900 was unfortunately only around for a few year, but those few years were spectacular. Consider shopping for a used 2020 Kia K900. The post Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is J.D. Power’s Top Large Premium SUV
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the best large luxury SUV according to J.D. Power. The post The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is J.D. Power’s Top Large Premium SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Electric SUV Has a Negative Owner Satisfaction Rating on Consumer Reports
In addition to analyzing cars for performance and reliability, Consumer Reports also rates vehicle owner satisfaction. CR member surveys gauge car owners’ perceptions and reactions based on their experiences. So if you’re shopping for a new electric SUV, CR’s owner satisfaction ratings can help you decide which EV to choose. In this category, almost every electric vehicle earned a positive or neutral rating except one: the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid Is the Cheapest Full-Size Car to Own
If you’re a car shopper looking for a full-size car with seating for five and space to spare, you’ve got options. However, if you want one of the cheapest full-size cars to own and want to save money at the pumps, you’ve only got one real option: the Toyota Avalon Hybrid. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid has a cheaper cost to own than the Chrysler 300 and the Volkswagen Arteon.
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports
If you’re shopping for a used small car, you’ll want to include the 2017 Toyota Corolla in your search. Find out why here. The post The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Ford Bronco Base LED Lighting Option Added On Three Trims
The 2022 Ford Bronco brought about a variety of changes for the SUV’s second model year, including the introduction of multiple new models, some color changes, and various other feature additions. However, it seems as if there’s one more change that has recently been added to the lineup – 2022 Ford Bronco Base LED lighting has now been added as an option on three different trims – Outer Banks, Badlands, and Wildtrak.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Has Arrived In All 50 U.S. States
Production of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning began at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back in April, but the all-electric pickup quickly sold out for the 2022 model year, which means that many reservation holders are going to be waiting a while to take delivery. Regardless, the very first F-150 Lightning deliveries began back in May, and the new model has been quickly spreading across the U.S. In fact, at least one 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has now been delivered in all 50 states, according to the automaker.
Ford F-150 Raptor Pickups In Dearborn Had Wheels Stolen From Them
Ford has faced a bit of a theft epidemic at its own storage lots in the Dearborn area recently, a trend that actually started over a year ago when a number of Blue Oval performance vehicles had their wheels stolen. Things have only gotten worse in the months since, as between July 1st, 2021 and July 2nd, 2022, a grand total of 75 Ford F-150 pickups were stolen from the same Ford-owned lot, while a rash of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups have been taken on two separate occasions recently. This past weekend, 15 more vehicles were lifted from storage lots – including a number of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups worth a reported $700,000 – some of which were recently recovered with missing wheels, according to TCD Dearborn News.
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Next Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Body Shop
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger will be produced at multiple facilities around the globe, and the first shipment of the mid-size pickup left one of those plants – Ford Thailand Manufacturing – back in May, while other markets are still waiting for it to launch, though some are experiencing a few teething issues. One of the handful of places building the new Ranger is the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as it prepares to do just that, gaining a new stamping plant and converting to 35 percent solar power. Now, the Silverton plant has also gained a brand new, high-tech body shop to help build enough next generation Ford Ranger pickups to support 100 global markets.
2022 Ford Maverick Retail Order Conversion Details Coming Next Month
Order banks for the 2022 Ford Maverick closed early this year as demand for the compact pickup quickly overwhelmed FoMoCo’s production capacity. As a result, many 2022 Maverick orders will inevitably be pushed back to the 2023 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in June, while many 2022 model order holders have also experienced delays even after receiving a scheduled for production email. Thus, many are left wondering when, exactly, they might be able to convert their existing 2022 Ford Maverick retail order into a 2023. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that those details are expected to arrive at the same time 2023 Maverick order banks are scheduled to open, which is currently set for September.
Only 2 Sports Cars Have Abysmal Fuel Economy Under 20 MPG, According to Consumer Reports
Sports cars are well-known for being some of the fastest and most powerful vehicles on the road. Additionally, due to power being a motivating factor, owners often don’t care about their vehicle’s fuel economy. That said, some sports cars will have a worse fuel economy than others, and currently, there are only two sports cars that get under 20 mpg, according to Consumer Reports testing. Here’s a look at the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Corvette, both of which have an abysmal fuel economy of under 20 mpg.
Ford E-Transit Currently Dominates Full-Size Electric Van Segment
The 2022 Ford E-Transit was revealed back in November 2020 and entered production at the Kansas City Assembly plant last November with the first shipments of the EV van beginning in the U.S. back in February. However, Ford didn’t disclose E-Transit sales figures until April, though the new model immediately took the top spot in its admittedly small segment that same month, a position it continued to hold through June. That trend held true through the second quarter of 2022 as well, as the automaker recently revealed via its Q2 2022 earnings statement.
Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV
Is there something missing from the Lexus luxury SUV lineup? Find out what they're doing about it. The post Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
