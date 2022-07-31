Are you looking to refresh your home for fall?

www.today.com
Related
You can buy this entire cabin home on Amazon for $30K
It even comes with a 149-square-foot loft and an 80-square-foot covered terrace.
How to Choose the Perfect Rug for Every Room in Your Home
Love vector created by pikisuperstar - www.freepik.com. Many people think they can simply waltz into a store, grab a rug they like, come home and have a perfectly designed space without doing any research first. The truth is that rugs are much trickier to work with. No matter what room you’re choosing a rug for, there are many elements to consider—size, material, pattern, shape, maintenance…Luckily, the internet is here to help. Here’s how you can choose the best rug for every room in your home:
10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
The Worst Mistake You Can Make When Redoing Your Bathroom
There are some really terrible bathrooms out there, and many homeowners are prone to making mistakes during bathroom remodels. Here's the worst one.
Worst House on the Street’s Scarlette Douglas reveals easy tips to turn your home from ugly to stylish on a budget
IS your home the worst on your street or in need of a huge makeover?. Property expert Scarlette Douglas has given five easy tips that could turn your house from drab to fab on a very small budget. On tonight’s episode - airing at 8pm on Channel 4 - properly...
How To Make A Statement With Your Dining Room
If you're looking for ways to make your dining room stand out from the rest of your home, these ideas could be just the inspiration you need!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
How To Lighten Up Your Home With Interior Whitewashing
Lighter hues are one of the best ways to make a room look bigger and brighter. Here's how to lighten up your home with interior whitewashing.
What The Buy It Or Build It Brothers Say To Choose First When Renovating A Kitchen
If you're renovating your kitchen, you may want to consider hiring a professional or at least watch some episodes of Buy It or Build It for tips.
Nate Berkus Introduced An Interesting Way He Keeps His Home Fresh
Nate Berkus is an expert on all things interior design. Here's the unique way he keeps his home fresh -- and it won't cost you a single penny.
TODAY.com
I tried 10 store-bought hummus brands and one was clearly the head of the spread
There was a decade of my life when I ate hummus every single day. It was (and still is) my all-time favorite snack, coupled with whole-grain crackers and topped with Sriracha (don’t knock it till you try it). If there is anyone qualified to rank 10 of the most...
Comments / 0