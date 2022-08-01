Thatgamecomany's Jenova Chen Sees Live-Service Games As The Healthiest Way To Make Games

www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Lineup Adds 7 Games
Xbox has unveiled the list of games coming to Game Pass during the first half of August. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to check out seven new games over the next two weeks, including two day-one releases and a massive AAA game that's available now. Leading the way...
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Gamespot
League Of Legends Fighting Game Project L Will Be Free To Play, Illaoi Joins Roster
Riot Games has announced that Project L--the upcoming 2v2 fighting game starring champions from the League of Legends universe--will be free to play when it launches next year, joining LoL, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics in Riot's free-to-play portfolio. The announcement came via a two-minute video hosted by Tom...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 6 Free Games Right Now
The latest batch of free PC games for Amazon Prime members is available now. The Prime Gaming August 2022 lineup includes six free games--StarCraft: Remastered, ScourgeBringer, Recompile, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises, and Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders. As always, Prime members can also snag free in-game content throughout the month for popular games such as Apex Legends, Warzone, and Destiny 2.
TechRadar
Starfield multiplayer: can you play with a friend?
Thinking about Starfield multiplayer while you stargaze is only natural – space can get pretty lonely after all. If you're anything like me, your head is swirling with countless new ideas for your spacefaring future. Whether you're hoping to be a ruthless space pirate, an average Joe-stellar trucker or you want to grow potatoes on as many different planets as possible – Starfield is coming.
hypebeast.com
Microsoft Says Activision Blizzard Has No "Must Have" Games in Antitrust Statement
Hoping to push through with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is now trying to please antitrust regulators by saying that the massive video game developer and publisher has no “must have” games. According to new reports, Xbox‘s parent company made a filing with New Zealand’s Commerce Commission stating that the company doesn’t produce any titles that Microsoft finds particularly attractive or necessary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
There is no objective history of video games – every player’s experience is different
There is no single objective history of video games. There are certainly elements we can all agree on – the order in which home computers and consoles were launched, the general sweep of technology, from blocky monochrome sprites to vast realistic landscapes – but everyone who plays games holds within them a completely different version of events, based on the machines they owned and the games they loved.
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation RPGs For PS5 And PS4
The PS5 and PS4 are home to many incredible RPGs. Everything from JRPGs, action RPGs, to even old-school computer RPGs have a presence on Sony’s latest home consoles. There’s a lot to play, so to help those looking for their next big adventure, we put together this list of the best RPGs on PS4 and PS5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Sign In to follow. Follow Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Activision Says That "Premium Paid Content" Is Coming To Call Of Duty In 2023
Activision has confirmed that new "premium content" for Call of Duty is planned for 2023. Activision commented on the series and its plans, referencing its teams and studios preparing to support its games with "substantial live operations" for next year and beyond. "Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, the teams...
Gamespot
Square Enix's Harvestella Has Really Delicious-Looking Food
Square Enix's Harvestella is a farming sim with combat, slice-of-life with a side of an apocalyptic event called The Quietus. In a new blog post, Square Enix revealed more information about the towns, characters, and seasonal crops. The town of spring is called Nemea and true to its name, flowers...
Gamespot
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet - World Overview Gameplay Presentation
Nintendo revealed more info about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, featuring a new region called Paldea and a spooky occurrence named Terastallization. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available November 18th.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty’s 2023 Plans Teased | GameSpot News
In a statement during its Q2 2022 earnings report, Activision said, "Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, the teams are well positioned to support these launches with substantial live operations, while also continuing development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond.”. Over on Twitter Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said,...
Gamespot
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
Gamespot
Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News
A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
Gamespot
Third Wild
Sign In to follow. Follow Third Wild, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0