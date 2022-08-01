ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers 'Aggressive' on Potential Juan Soto Trade

By Paul Connor
SportsGrid
 2 days ago
Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest

The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to rumble on as the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near. Everyone is wondering whether the Washington Nationals will actually trade Soto. And if they do, where will the star outfielder land? The three teams left standing in the Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, […] The post Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
