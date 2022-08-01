Miami Dolphins: 5 things to love from first week of training camp

phinphanatic.com
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Yardbarker
Disband the Miami Dolphins
That may sound harsh, but as the saying goes “the punishment fits the crime.” The Miami Dolphins deserve to be disbanded after Tuesday’s report that the franchise tampered with then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Investigator Mary Jo White was hired to look into allegations of tanking by the...
WR Hykeem Williams Impressed by Miami Hurricanes' New Staff
Top-ranked 2023 WR Hykeem Williams updates his recruitment at Broward County's high school media day.
FOX Sports
Dolphins lose first-round pick, owner suspended for Tom Brady tampering
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019...
Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player
The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
Here's Brian Flores' statement after NFL penalizes Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were punished by the NFL on Tuesday for their findings during the investigation into claims made by former head coach Brian Flores regarding tampering. The team was docked two draft picks, the owner was fined $1.5 million and suspended and the vice chairman was fined $500,000 and suspended as well.
Yardbarker
Watch: MIC'D UP | JEROME BAKER | MIAMI DOLPHINS TRAINING CAMP 2022
We mic'd up Jerome Baker for the first practice of 2022 Miami Dolphins Training Camp in pads. Presented by Heineken. #shorts.
Local Star Johnson ‘Focused on Miami and Ole Miss’
South Florida running back prospect Christopher Johnson could be closing in on a decision
Why Dolphins punishment over Tom Brady could be bad news for Buccaneers
The NFL has dropped the hammer on the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady. Here’s why it could be bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps one of the stranger stories we’ve seen during an NFL offseason has reached its conclusion. Well, maybe not it’s CONCLUSION, but at the very least a chapter in the book. The Miami Dolphins will lose a first-round pick and a future-third round kick for tampering in an effort to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to South Beach.
Ross to blame but Flores keeps damaging Dolphins. And cap, QB, draft fallout of discipline
A six-pack of thoughts, notes and reaction in the wake of the NFL docking the Dolphins a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, and disciplining Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal for tampering twice with Tom Brady and once with Sean Payton:
‘Nothing to do with us’: Todd Bowles reacts to Dolphins’ punishment for tampering with Tom Brady
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was reprimanded by the NFL on Tuesday as he was handed a $1.5 million fine and one-year suspension for tampering with Tom Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton. The Dolphins also lost a first and third-round pick as a result of the investigation. On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles reacted to the news around his QB.
Miami Dolphins Stripped of Draft Picks for Tampering
The Miami Dolphins have been stripped of their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. Owner Stephen Ross is also suspended until October 17 and fined $1.5 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision comes down after the Dolphins had contact...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season. “Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”
NFL World Reacts To Huge Dolphins Punishment News
The NFL threw the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins this Tuesday, stripping them of their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. Additionally, the NFL suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17. The team was also fined $1.5 million. The...
Tom Brady’s status vs. Dolphins revealed a day after tampering punishment drops
Tom Brady has once again found himself in the middle of a controversial NFL development. The Miami Dolphins were punished after it was found they were attempting to illegally tamper with Brady once he hit free agency during the 2020 NFL offseason. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross arranged a meeting with Brady well before free agency that offseason in an attempt to persuade to star QB to join the Dolphins in free agency.
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
‘I think the team is all in with me’: Tua Tagovailoa addresses Dolphins’ Tom Brady tampering
The Miami Dolphins were slapped with a punishment on Tuesday after they were found to have tampered with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and then-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The franchise’s owner, Stephen Ross, has been suspended through October 17 while the team was stripped of two future draft selections. Naturally, incumbent starter Tua Tagovailoa was asked about the Brady situation, as the team allegedly committed the tampering acts during his tenure as the Dolphins starter. One reporter asked about Tagovailoa’s standing with the team. Here’s his response, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.
Look: Gators commits & targets show official offer
August 1 marks the day college coaches can give to be seniors 'official offers'. Everything leading up to that day is considered a 'verbal offer'. Several of Florida's 2023 commits and targets have shared their official offers over social media. Swamp247 highlights some of those names to share their official offer.
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress at Dolphins camp
According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Miami Dolphins third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa has been calm and decisive as a passer while his accuracy and willingness to throw the deep ball have been highlights of training camp so far. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Tagovailoa may be the most polarizing QB in fantasy...
NFL comes down on hard on Stephen Ross and Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are feeling the gavel of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the league handed out its punishments following the Brian Flores allegations. Brian Flores leveled several allegations at the Miami Dolphins and specifically owner Stephen Ross after he was fired in January. Today, the NFL’s investigation into the matter came to an end with big consequences.
FanSided
