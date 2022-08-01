This is what it's like to be a Deputy Coroner in Jefferson County

spectrumnews1.com
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
WHAS 11
Numerous break-ins costing NuLu businesses
Louisville Metro Police have a suspect, but right now, he's still on the loose. They're not sure if he has broken into all of them.
Wave 3
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed outside a Southeast Christian Church campus; man arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was supposed to be on house arrest is facing charges, accused of stabbing a woman in a Louisville church parking lot. The stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon outside the Southeast Christian Church's southwest campus, which is on St. Andrews Road. Police said a video...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man shot in California neighborhood parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot in the California neighborhood. LMPD First Division officers responded to the 1200 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m. on the report of a shooting. On scene, officers found a...
LMPD searching for man suspected in series of NuLu burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a rash of burglaries around NuLu, Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. Data from the department shows eight burglaries on Main and Market Streets that started on July 17, including one at Goodwood Brewing near Louisville Slugger Field.
WLKY.com
Police investigating 3 walk-in victims with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three people who walked into UofL Hospital Tuesday with gunshot wounds. LMPD First Division responded to the call of walk-in victims at UofL Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victims are suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They did not...
Wave 3
Louisville woman accused of injuring mother, 8-year-old in crash while high on meth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Middletown Police Department arrested a woman who they said seriously injured a mother and her son while driving high on meth. On July 1 around 7:15 p.m., 31-year-old Amber Washington is accused of running a red light at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue.
Wave 3
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
WBKO
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to deliver supplies, gift cards to Eastern Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that donations of bottled water and gift cards are currently being accepted to benefit those affected by disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Those interested in donating bottled water can do so by visiting a drop-off site located at...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested For Double Shooting
A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured. Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting that happened Friday morning at the intersection of East Kentucky Street and Brook Street.
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
Wave 3
Suspect charged in multiple business robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman who they believe was the person that robbed several business, including a bank, during a one month period. Shelby Danielle Khaler, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody on August 1. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
wdrb.com
Opening of new Wilkerson Elementary delayed after 2nd failed inspection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary was delayed after the building failed a second building inspection, Jefferson County Public Schools announced Wednesday. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said at Tuesday's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting that the building would undergo a second inspection after...
Wave 3
Police investigating after patrol car struck by vehicle in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Calls came in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Queen Ave., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Louisville police issue Golden Alert for 65-year-old man last seen at Peace Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A golden alert has been issued for a Louisville man police say has been missing nearly two weeks. LMPD confirms 65-year-old Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 at UofL’s Peace Hospital on Newburg Road around 4:40 p.m. Police believe Allen was unaccompanied and...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
wdrb.com
LMPD asking for public's help to find man who left UofL's Peace Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who left UofL Health - Peace Hospital on July 21. Police say Leeroy Allen, 65, is unable to care for himself and has a developmental disability. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches and 165 pounds.
