Downtown Gallery Crawl Returns August 4 with Art Music and Food

KSLA
Food is a flavored art form at this Ruston restaurant
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Some restaurants create dishes meant to bring back memories, a feeling connected to home. Other restaurants, like Trio’s Restaraunt in Ruston, create dishes that take people on a journey using the plate as a canvas. Trio’s was started in Monroe in 1995 by Jennifer Johnson...
KEDM
Bayou Jamb returns with Fan Jamb Week beginning August 22
Bayou Jamb returns on August 22 with a week full of activities. Fan Jamb Week will begin on August 22 and last through the 27. Fans will enjoy signature events such as Fan Jamb Pregame Live, Grill and Chill Tailgate, Media Day, First Down 5K, and Taste of the Tailgate Cook-Off. A week’s worth of Bayou Jamb events packed throughout the community of Ruston to give everyone the Bayou Jamb experience leading up to the Big Games on August 26 and 27th. Extended details of the calendar of events,
KEDM
West Monroe Selected For a Chance to Win a 2022 PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ Grant
PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, has announced the 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant contest and West Monroe has been selected for a chance to win funds for improvements to the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Kiroli Park. This year, PetSafe® will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities.
KEDM
ULM will host a ribbon cutting of The Hub at 10 a.m. on August 12.
The University of Louisiana Monroe will host a ribbon cutting of The Hub at 10 a.m. on August 12 at the corner of University Avenue and Northeast Drive on campus. All are invited to attend the celebration and tour the facility. The Hub will serve as the new student union...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
Boley Elementary School to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new campus
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Boley Elementary School will be opening its new and improved campus. In celebration of their opening, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at 2213 Cypress Street in West Monroe.
KNOE TV8
El Dorado community offers support for students, teachers
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Parents and teachers are struggling as prices rise for back-to-school supplies and clothes. Jennifer Lee, the El Dorado School District’s Special Programs Director, understands how parents and teachers are on a tight budget. A few years ago, the district decided to do something to help.
KNOE TV8
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
KNOE TV8
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
More information on Grambling State University housing reaching its full capacity
UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has reached its capacity of on-campus living for freshmen and upperclassmen students. Currently, Grambling State University has a total of 2,100 students who will be living on campus this school year. This is the first time since the start of Covid-19 that the campus has been at full […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bryan, Johnson in race for Grambling Mayor
Editor’s Note: This article is one of two that will preview the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. ______________________________________________. By T. Scott Boatright. Toby Bryan is a Grambling alderman that feels he’s...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured
Monroe, LA – Monroe Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Peach Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that more than one suspect...
KEDM
Published paper links ULM weather radar and prevention of natural disaster loss
A recent paper published in the National Weather Association's "Journal of Operational Meteorology" by the University of Louisiana Monroe analyzed the impact of tornados that formed on April 12, 2020, in Monroe. This event produced two EF-3 tornadoes that destroyed 23 homes and damaged 458 homes. The used casualty model...
West Monroe man behind bars; attempts to set house on fire with people inside, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in reference to an investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned they were asleep when they were awakened by the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston aldermen pass $5 monthly fee for emergency medical service
City of Ruston residents will soon see a $5 monthly increase on their utility bills. That’s after the Ruston Board of Aldermen passed a motion to add that monthly fee for emergency medical services Monday night during their monthly meeting at City Hall. The fee will go into implementation...
Monroe Police Department respond to overnight shooting on Peach Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, 2022. The initial investigation revealed that more than one suspect approached a group of people standing outside an apartment. Four people were struck by several rounds fired by […]
Deputies allegedly find over 5 pounds of narcotics after anonymous tip; Monroe man arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint in reference to the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on the 500 block of Foster Street in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the […]
