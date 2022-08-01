Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street

www.kedm.org
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
False report results in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
Anonymous tip results in drug bust; several people arrested, deputies say
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office received an anonymous complaint that drugs were being used and sold at a residence on the 300 block of Redbud Stree
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
7 people inside West Monroe home targeted by arson, affidavit says
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is accused of trying to set an occupied home on fire. Just after midnight on Aug. 2, West Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, in a neighborhood near Hasley Cemetery. One victim...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman caught burglarizing post office
A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
West Monroe man behind bars; attempts to set house on fire with people inside, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in reference to an investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned they were asleep when they were awakened by the […]
West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash
On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies allegedly find over 5 pounds of narcotics after anonymous tip; Monroe man arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint in reference to the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on the 500 block of Foster Street in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked on numerous assault charges
A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
L'Observateur
Unrestrained West Monroe Man Killed in Vehicle Crash
Ouachita Parish – On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 north of LA Hwy 557. This crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured
Monroe, LA – Monroe Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Peach Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that more than one suspect...
Louisiana Attorney General Drops Charges Against Motorist Struck 18 Times By State Trooper’s Flashlight
The Louisiana Attorney General’s office dismissed all charges Monday against Aaron Larry Bowman related to a 2019 incident when he was assaulted by former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown during a traffic stop, according to KNOE. Last summer, body camera footage that was kept secret for more than two...
KEDM
Trial delayed for a man accused of killing Taiwanese woman
A Louisiana trial has been delayed again for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Taiwanese woman who had just received a graduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Monroe News-Star reports that 33-year-old Quinton Tellis is now scheduled for trial in Ouachita Parish on August 29...
Arkansas man allegedly uses two-year-old son as human shield
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4 PM, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away […]
KNOE TV8
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on July 30, 2022. Officials say they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The initial investigation shows that more than one suspect...
KNOE TV8
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Monday, August 1, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 north of LA Hwy 557. William F. Guraedy, 67, of Monroe, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in this crash.
Ruston Police Department requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying these two individuals. They are persons of interest in several burglaries that have occurred recently. If you have information regarding their identities, please contact their detectives at 318-255-4141.
Comments / 0