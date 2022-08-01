ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

Ivana Trump's Burial Place May Have Landed Donald Trump These Huge Tax Breaks

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Ivana Trump ’s death has taken a strange turn now that it’s been revealed that she’s buried by the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The reason why she’s there suddenly makes sense because we all know Donald Trump loves a good deal, and he’s possibly getting one by creating a cemetery on his property.

Thanks to New Jersey’s unique tax code , “land dedicated to cemetery purposes owned by any person shall be exempt from all taxes, rates or assessments.” So by burying Ivana on the golf course, the former president can take advantage of that cemetery loophole — and make it look like he took care of his first wife at the end of her life. He’s always working an angle . The news is just enough to make any tax expert “skeptical” that someone would do that, but Dartmouth College’s Professor of Sociology Brooke Harrington looked into the situation.

She tweeted , “As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks. So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it’s a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated.” Harrington added a snapshot of Ivana’s grave with the outline of freshly dug dirt, white flowers, and a small, engraved marker with her name and date of birth and death — no headstone or sentimental note about her being a loving mother to three kids. It’s a stark comparison to her very glamorous Manhattan life in the 1980s .

The college professor also added some personal thoughts to her thread that vocalized what many people were thinking after seeing such a sad grave alone on a golf course. “I couldn’t believe her 3 kids–whom she apparently loved & who loved her–would allow their father to treat their mother like this,” she wrote. “Burying Ivana in little more than a pauper’s grave disgraces them all .” It seems like Ivana was outside the Trump inner circle after her divorce from Donald Trump — and they aren’t letting her forget that even in death.

The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Ivana Trump Cause of Death Revealed

Yesterday it was revealed that Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, had died at the age of 73. The businesswoman and former model died in New York City. When the news came out, it was said that first responders were reporting to a cardiac arrest call. However, the official cause of death has been released.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
WASHINGTON STATE
