ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

How White Linen Night in the Heights took on a life of its own

There are concerns about safety and security ahead of an annual celebration in Houston’s Heights neighborhood, where thousands gather to shop and socialize. White Linen Night started as a way to celebrate the summer, support local businesses and artists and create a fun, family-friendly event for residents of the Heights.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ‘legendary’ country radio hosting duo Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers reunite

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. As former morning co-hosts at Cox Media Group classic country "Country Legends 97.1" KTHT Houston, Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers have...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Live from B&B Butchers Steakhouse for Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022!

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Local residents are dining out for a good cause in support of Houston Restaurant Weeks August 1 – September 5, 2022....
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas tax-free sales weekend underway

Texas’s annual tax free weekend for back to school items is now underway. Shoppers will be able to save on qualifying items like clothes, shoes, and school supplies. In Harris County, items under $100 will be exempt from the 8.25% tax. The sale will also go towards certain online...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
houstonpublicmedia.org

New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown

State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy