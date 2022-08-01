State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO