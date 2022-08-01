AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Down 41 Cents From 30 Days Ago

In full transparency, the following is a press release from Rep. Jack Patrick Lewi’s office submitted to SOURCE Media. (stock photo) BOSTON – On July 31, 2022 Framingham Legislators joined the Legislature’s final version of the transportation bond bill, which was released from conference committee on Saturday, was enacted by both the House and Senate on Sunday. It authorizes over $11.3 billion for transportation and infrastructure projects, including $400 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to address ongoing safety concerns identified by the Federal Transit Administration’s Safety Management Inspection and $275 million for the East-West passenger rail project.

