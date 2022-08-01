AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Down 41 Cents From 30 Days Ago

framinghamsource.com
Baker-Polito Administration Announces $16.4 Million in Shared Streets & Spaces Awards; Framingham & Natick Recipients
BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, August 2, announced $16.4 million for 184 new awards to 138 municipalities and seven Regional Transit Authorities through the Shared Streets and Spaces Program. Among the communities receiving grants was the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick. The program provides technical...
Framingham State Representative Candidates Discus Massachusetts & Affordability
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday. September 6 voters will decide between three Democrats to be the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative. Voters in newly-created City of Framingham Precincts 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-16, and part of precinct 9 are part of the new 6th Middlesex District. There are three candidates — former mayoral...
Mass Attorney General Healey Joins Coalition To Advocate for Transgender Students’ Rights
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, August 3, joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old Indiana transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms, instead forcing him to use a single-sex restroom located in the school’s medical clinic.
Spilka, Lewis, Gentile Vote To Pass $11.3 Billion Transportation & Infrastructure Legislation
In full transparency, the following is a press release from Rep. Jack Patrick Lewi’s office submitted to SOURCE Media. (stock photo) BOSTON – On July 31, 2022 Framingham Legislators joined the Legislature’s final version of the transportation bond bill, which was released from conference committee on Saturday, was enacted by both the House and Senate on Sunday. It authorizes over $11.3 billion for transportation and infrastructure projects, including $400 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to address ongoing safety concerns identified by the Federal Transit Administration’s Safety Management Inspection and $275 million for the East-West passenger rail project.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
1 Temperatures today will be about 90 degrees. A heat advisory has already been issued for Thursday and Friday as temperatures on Thursday are forecasted for 99 degrees. The City of Framingham has public beaches open today until dusk at Learned’s Pond and Lake Waushakum Beach on Nipmuc Road. Beaches are free to use.
Mass AG Healey Calls For Extension of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Waiver
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey co-led a coalition of 20 states in urging the Biden Administration to extend and expand temporary changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program to provide borrowers with more opportunities to get closer to loan forgiveness faster. Under the PSLF Program,...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 3 Framingham Cooling Centers Due To Heat Advisory
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the City of Framingham. FRAMINGHAM City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, on Wednesday, August 3, announced the activation of three Framingham Cooling Centers for Framingham residents in light of the high temperature forecast. WHAT: Cooling Centers are spaces within designated...
Mass Alliance Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Mass Alliance, a coalition of a wide range of political organizations dedicated to making Massachusetts more progressive, in her race for State Representative. “Margareth has a long history of fighting for Framingham. It is that deep commitment to her community...
AG Healey Leads Multi-State Supreme Court Brief in Support of Race-Conscious Admission Programs
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, August 1, led a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing a multi-state amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to reject a request to overturn more than four decades of precedent allowing higher education institutions to consider race or ethnicity as part of holistic admissions processes to promote diversity in learning environments.
Framingham State Rep. Candidates Discuss Public Transportation, MBTA, & MWRTA
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday. September 6 voters will decide between three Democrats to be the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative. Voters in newly-created City of Framingham Precincts 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-16, and part of precinct 9 are part of the new 6th Middlesex District. There are three candidates former mayoral candidate...
Massachusetts Legislature Passes Bill To Foster Greater Equity in Cannabis Industry
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature passed legislation, An Act relative to equity in the cannabis industry, that encourages and facilitates participation in the cannabis industry from communities disproportionally harmed by marijuana criminalization by creating a Social Equity Trust Fund. The bill also strengthens the host community agreement process and...
MBTA To Shut Orange Line From August 19 through September 18
BOSTON – Today, August 3, the MBTA announced its plans to accelerate major track and maintenance work on the Orange Line during a 30-day shutdown of the entire line beginning at approximately 9 PM on August 19 through September 18 with service resuming on Monday, September 19, to improve service, safety, and reliability on a faster timeline.
Christine Roberta Lashus, 75
FRAMINGHAM – We are sad to announce that on July 26, 2022 Christine Roberta Lashus passed on, got her wings, and went to walk with the Angels. She was 75 years old. Born in Connecticut, Christine was the daughter of Frederick and Veronica (Tarasawicz) Robertson. She was a longtime resident of Framingham, Massachusetts.
Town of Ashland Issues Stage 2 Water Restrictions
ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland has issued stage two outdoor water use restrictions. The Town relies on the elevation of the Hopkinton Reservoir to indicated whether or not Outdoor Water Use Restrictions are triggered or not. Currently, the level of the reservoir is less than 295.35 feet –...
Police: Counterfeit $100 Bill Used at Framingham Market
FRAMINGHAM – For the second time in July, a Framingham store has reported a counterfeit $100 bill, according to Framingham Police. On July 30, at 3:11 p.m. Trader Joe’s at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham reported receiving a “counterfeit” $100 bill. Framingham Police are investigating both...
Election 2022: City of Framingham Expands From 18 to 27 Precincts
FRAMINGHAM – Voters in Framingham will have a new Precinct number for the September 6 and November 1 election in 2022. The City of Framingham still has 9 Districts but the City of Framingham increased from 18 to 27 Precincts. The change was due to the 2020 Census. The...
6th Middlesex State Rep. Candidate: Dhruba Sen
Occupation: Computer Software Engineer / Data Scientist. Education: Masters in Applied Statistics & Computer Science. Municipal experience: Town Meeting Member; Member of Standing Committee on Education, Community Services, Ways & Means and Rules. Fair Housing. Volunteerism in the 6th District or Framingham: Founder Member of Welcoming Framingham – formed in...
Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint in Middlesex County Friday Night Into Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a public way in Middlesex County on Friday, August 5 into Saturday, August 6. The purpose is to further educate the...
Colin Ho, 88, Architect Of Several Buildings in New York City
FRAMINGHAM – Colin Ho, 88, of Framingham, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away in the presence of his family on July 29,2022. Colin was born in China on April 5, 1934, son to Hung Sau Ho and Fung Sim. After World War II, he settled in...
Chief Public Health Nurse Mahoney Retires From City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, August 2, was the last full-day of work for City of Framingham Chief Public Health Nurse Kitty Mahoney. Mahoney submitted her retirement papers in July and a small retirement party was held for her in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building yesterday evening. Mahoney has...
