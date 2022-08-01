A winning $1M Mega Millions ticket was sold in this Kentucky city. It hasn’t been claimed

Update: In a release just after 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Kentucky Lottery officials confirmed the prize had been claimed.

Though the big winner from Friday’s Mega Millions more than $1 billion drawing is from Illinois, Kentucky is home to a $1 million winner.

A Mega Millions ticket with a $1 million prize was sold at Q Zone 3 off Lexington Road in Richmond. The ticket matched five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball to win an additional prize in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

Kentucky Lottery officials said in an Aug. 1 release the winning numbers for the July 29 drawing are 13-36-45-57-67 and Mega Ball 14.

The retailer that sold the million-dollar Kentucky ticket will receive a $10,000 prize.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Kentucky Lottery officials said they had not yet heard from the winner.

If you’re the lucky person with this ticket, the lottery advises you to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place. You have 180 days to claim your prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

To claim the prize, call 800-937-8946 to set up a claim appointment.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

