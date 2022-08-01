ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

A winning $1M Mega Millions ticket was sold in this Kentucky city. It hasn’t been claimed

By Meredith Howard
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Update: In a release just after 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Kentucky Lottery officials confirmed the prize had been claimed.

Though the big winner from Friday’s Mega Millions more than $1 billion drawing is from Illinois, Kentucky is home to a $1 million winner.

A Mega Millions ticket with a $1 million prize was sold at Q Zone 3 off Lexington Road in Richmond. The ticket matched five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball to win an additional prize in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

Kentucky Lottery officials said in an Aug. 1 release the winning numbers for the July 29 drawing are 13-36-45-57-67 and Mega Ball 14.

The retailer that sold the million-dollar Kentucky ticket will receive a $10,000 prize.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Kentucky Lottery officials said they had not yet heard from the winner.

If you’re the lucky person with this ticket, the lottery advises you to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place. You have 180 days to claim your prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

To claim the prize, call 800-937-8946 to set up a claim appointment.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Richmond, KY
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
wymt.com

Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois. However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth. The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Kentucky Lottery
leoweekly.com

The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
wkyufm.org

Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents

Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
385
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy