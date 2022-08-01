Peter King Doubts Saquon Barkley Will Receive $12M+ Contract from Giants

bleacherreport.com
Cowboys Linked To Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts
If there's one thing Jerry Jones always liked on his Cowboys teams, it was stars. And Odell Beckham Jr. certainly fits the bill. On Tuesday morning's "Get Up," ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea of Dallas going after OBJ. Saying he's the best football player left on the market and the Cowboys need to go after him.
Albert Breer on Bears LB Roquan Smith contract extension: 'They definitely got a ways to go'
The Chicago Bears have been without star linebacker Roquan Smith for the first two weeks of training camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Tthe bigger concern is the status of contract negotiations between Smith and the team. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s gearing up for a big pay day.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
Commanders HC Ron Rivera has plans to bring WR Curtis Samuel into the offense slowly to cut down the risk of injury moving forward. “He came in and did the beginning of practice,” Rivera said during his appearance on the Sports Junkies podcast. “Then we slowed him down. Trying to ramp him up, get him going, then be careful. He’s missed a lot of football, and you don’t just wanna throw guys out there, and all of a sudden expose them to too much. So, you’ve gotta kind of work your way into it.”
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Will Browns backup QB Jacoby Brissett be as successful as these past Cleveland backups?
Deshaun Watson will indeed play in 2022, unless the NFL decides otherwise, after the Browns quarterback was handed a six game suspension on Monday. Watson is accused of more than two dozen sexual misconduct allegations, but the jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, an independent arbitrator who heard the case, gave the former Pro Bowl quarterback a six-game suspension a month after the NFL was said to be pushing for an indefinite suspension.
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)
WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Odom, a 27-year-old UDFA, has spent time in the NFL with the Falcons, Packers, and Commanders. His career-best season was in 2022 with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers....
Former Browns HC a guest at Ravens' training camp practice on Monday
The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their 2022 training camp practices last week, and suited up in full pads for the first time on Monday afternoon. Adding in the physical element to practice changes things, and it gives the coaching staff more ways to evaluate the talent on their roster. Baltimore...
Yardbarker
Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
Bleacher Report
Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team
NFL training camps are now underway for all 32 teams, which means the preseason and regular season are right around the corner. It's only natural to start predicting wins and losses since we know how rosters have settled and the full 2022 schedule has been released. The playoff picture is...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy
Never go into a fantasy football draft blind, having not done any preseason research or mocks to help prepare you for the event that is about to unfold. Managers who do that are less likely to have success during the upcoming season. With fantasy football time just around the corner,...
49ers sign All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice. The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing on Monday. “It was awesome to get Deebo’s deal done,” coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice. “I know it’s been a while but I’m just pumped they got it done and I know how pumped he is and we are and he’ll be back at practice.” The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade. He stayed away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason but reported for mandatory minicamp in June and training camp last week.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Tolbert and More Players Ready to Step Up After NFL Training Camp Injuries
NFL training camps are in full swing. Unfortunately, injuries are an inevitable part of these preparations, and many of them could have a significant impact on a team’s 2022 outlook. Although over a month of practices remain before the regular season kicks off, several serious training camp injuries have...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal. Barr...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins RB Coach Says Stephen Ross' Tanking Comments Were Never Shared with Players
Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville told reporters Wednesday that any directive or belief that the team should tank from owner Stephen Ross never made it into the locker room in 2019. "From the top down, [the goal was] to win football games and prepare and get ready to...
Bleacher Report
NFL Appeals Decision Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended for 6 Games
The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement Wednesday saying the league "notified the NFLPA that it will appeal [NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's] disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon":
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury
Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Charged with Criminal Speeding
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday on criminal speeding charges. Per KTAR News 92.3 FM and ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown's arrest took place at 7:05 a.m. local time when he was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane.
Pinstripe Alley
Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Bleacher Report
Why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is Most Overlooked RB1 Value in 2022 Fantasy Football
Ezekiel Elliott might be overpaid and will never lead the league in efficiency, but he's a perfectly viable RB1 for fantasy football. There are plenty of reasons that Elliott has been on the bad end of some slander within fantasy football. For one, Elliott's role in the offense has kept Tony Pollard from getting a bigger role despite better efficiency numbers since coming to Dallas.
