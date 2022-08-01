Commonwealth Games: Edgbaston Reservoir stages festival

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: 'We've never seen such a big event at Cannock Chase'
The magnificent surroundings of Cannock Chase welcomed the Commonwealth Games to Staffordshire on Wednesday as some of the world's top mountain bikers tackled a spectacular and challenging course. Thousands of spectators and amateur mountain bikers created a carnival atmosphere on another sunny Games day just over 20 miles north of...
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Cardiff out of race for song contest
Cardiff has dropped out of the running to host Eurovision in 2023. Officials said staging the song contest would have meant cancelling a "significant number" of other events next spring. In a joint statement Cardiff council, the Welsh government, and the Principality Stadium said it would not be possible for...
Beyond the Balti Triangle: the best independent eateries in Birmingham
From moreish bao buns to cheese-stuffed hot sandwiches, there’s more than curry to sample if you’re visiting the city for the Commonwealth Games
Comments / 0