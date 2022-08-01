12U All-Stars from Hudson, Texas Are Heading to the World Series

kicks105.com
Related
Abilene Wylie edges Louisiana in Little League Southwest Regional baseball opener
WACO – Ceddrick Lara scored on a two-out wild pitch to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh, and Easton Tuley got a game-ending strike out with the tying run at second as Wylie beat the Louisiana state champion 3-2 on the opening day of the 12-and-younger Little League Southwest Regional baseball tournament Thursday at Norcross Stadium.
Rangers introduce Rocker same day that 2 past No. 1s debut
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kumar Rocker will spend a few more days around the Texas Rangers before going to Arizona, where the third overall draft pick is expected to make his organizational debut in the fall instructional league. “Getting through this process is the starting line,” Rocker said when formally introduced by the Rangers on Thursday, more than a week after signing a contract with a $5.2 million bonus. “So, pitching out there, getting free and being myself, it’s a great step in the right direction.” Hours after Rocker’s introduction at the stadium, two of the the Rangers’ former No. 1 picks made their major league debuts. Left-hander Cole Ragans, Texas’ top pick in 2016, was the starting pitcher for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Since being selected, Ragans has had Tommy John surgery twice. Bubba Thompson, selected by the Rangers in the first round in 2017, was called up from Triple-A, and was in the lineup batting ninth and playing left field. Thompson was hitting .303 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs and 49 stolen bases in 80 games at Round Rock.
WDSU
Eastbank Little League baseball team is competes in the Little League Southwest Regional
Local team goes to compete for a chance at the World Championship title. The Eastbank Little League is in Waco Texas competing in the Little League Southwest Regional. Coach Scott Frazier says the support has been tremendous from local government and businesses. He says the boys are pumped and ready to play.
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 9 Westlake (Texas)
Westlake (Austin, Texas), which starts the preseason ranked No. 9 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a third consecutive Texas football state championship this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
New Denton Guyer 2024 Receiver talks Baylor, early recruitment, goals
A new addition to the powerhouse program located North West of Dallas, Josiah Martin looks to be the next big thing out of Denton Guyer High School. Guyer High School has become one of the newer prospect factories in the DFW metroplex. The Wildcats are currently home to five-star quarterback and Oklahoma pledge Jackson Arnold, along with four-star defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites. Both four-stars are already committed as well, Bowen to Notre Dame, Yaites to LSU.
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0