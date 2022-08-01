ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

This ‘abortion storyteller’ put her safety at risk to testify at a ‘brutal’ congressional hearing. Here’s why

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8Fc4_0h0Y1bZs00

Everything about Sarah Lopez’s upbringing was conservative.

She was raised Catholic in a Hispanic family in El Paso, Texas, one of the most right-wing and complicated states in America. She went to a Catholic college in the state capital of Austin, more than an eight-hour drive from her border hometown, and initially considered becoming a journalist - but felt herself so drawn to people that she wanted to advocate for them, not simply tell their stories.

Nothing about Sarah Lopez’s life indicated that she’d end up testifying before Congress regarding one of the most controversial subjects in the country – drawing massive ire from the same conservative types she grew up around – when she boldly spoke about her own abortion and used the term “self-love” to describe her decision to terminate a pregnancy.

Ms Lopez’s occupation as an “abortion storyteller” – an advocate term that has increased in popular use since the Supreme Court’s shock overturn of Roe v Wade last month – added further fuel to the anti-abortion’s rally against the young Texan.

But telling her story is what Ms Lopez considers something akin to a calling – and a way to bridge gaps in an increasingly polarised society, putting a face to politics and a personal connection to an issue that is one of the most emotive politically, religiously, ethically, morally and even conversationally in modern history.

Of changing minds through humanising contentious issues, Ms Lopez tells The Independent : “I think the biggest example is, like, my parents ... there were definitely anti-abortion, Catholic, you know, Hispanic folks – and like, now they’re out here donating to abortion funds.”

They altered their viewpoints after Ms Lopez told her story of being so upset and terrified of an unwanted pregnancy that she was taking work breaks to cry by a dumpster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0By0_0h0Y1bZs00

“If you’re just going in to, like, change someone’s mind, I don’t think there’s going to be any success there,” Ms Lopez says, but “when there’s mutual respect involved, and, like, where people can really sit down, and ... lean into that discomfort and have a conversation, I think, you know, I think that’s the best I’ve come up with.”

She believes that, at the root of the abortion debate, is “power and control”.

“It has been twisted and turned,” she says, adding: “I don’t think of abortion as, like, political; I think of it as healthcare that has been politicised.”

Ms Lopez got involved in abortion advocacy after her own procedure in 2017. She became pregnant around graduation from St Edward’s University, while she and her boyfriend were living with multiple people, working in restaurants and unprepared to be parents, she says.

Scheduling an abortion appointment was “nerve-wracking” and “emotional” – even just making a phone call, she says. And that was before the restrictions that have intensified to the point that almost anyone who needs an abortion in Texas will have to leave the state.

When Ms Lopez had her procedure, the clinic was only 15 minutes from her Austin home. But there was still a mandated waiting period, a required ultrasound and anti-abortion counselling providers were made to share.

“My provider told me ... ‘The state requires that I tell you: Abortion causes breast cancer, depression and infertility.’ But I still distinctly remember that he had, when he finished telling me that, he was like, ‘I cannot make be more clear: The state requires that I tell you that, but abortion is 100 per cent safe.’”

She thought those rules were severe and traumatising; they were nothing, however, compared to the current situation, which intensified in Texas and other red states after the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that had enshrined abortion care in American federal law.

Last month’s decision left it up to the states to decide abortion legislation, with some, such as Texas – where Ms Lopez still lives – almost immediately banning all procedures to end an unwanted pregnancy.

“I truly have no idea what I would do” now, if she’d found herself in the same situation she did while finishing college, Ms Lopez tells The Independent . “Every single day that I was pregnant ... really felt like torture. I felt like a stranger in my own body, like I was a total mess.”

She says: “I was working in restaurants [and] there were ... a few times where I would just, like, have to go to the dumpster and, like, break down crying – because I just hated my situation ... I felt so isolated and so lonely back then, and I really don’t even ... I just can’t even think about what I would have done” if Roe v Wade had been overturned at the time she found herself pregnant.

Within a year of her own procedure, Ms Lopez started dedicating herself to helping others who needed abortions in an effort to support people through an experience that had made her feel shameful and stigmatised – and all of those feelings, eventually, led Ms Lopez to testify before the House Oversight Committee on 13 July.

“Having an abortion was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” she told the Congressional committee last month. “It was transformative, it was liberating, it was an act of self-love.”

She knew the risks she was taking when she testified; she scrubbed her social media beforehand, but people still found her online.

“I got the call to go to DC, I think, like, the Thursday before the hearing,” she tells The Independent , continuing: “And then Tuesday afternoon, I was in DC and I barely slept that whole week. Honestly, I was so scared. I was like, how do I do justice, really, to the people who need care right now?”

She continues: “I was putting myself perhaps in the most vulnerable position I’ve ever put myself in ... I’ve never really been subjected to scrutiny in, like, this way. And so I also thought about ... my safety and my boyfriend’s safety and like, our home.”

Listening to people giving opinions or “misinformation” from the other side, she says, made “the hearing itself ... a little brutal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkoHI_0h0Y1bZs00

People went after her online, and she stayed as much as possible off social media, not entirely expecting the brouhaha that resulted when conservative outlets started playing some of her statements on repeat. Some critics found her personal information; she has yet to deal with a major in-person threat, she says.

But she’s remained steadfast in her motivations to speak on an international stage, thinking of “all the people who desperate really needed this time-sensitive, life-saving healthcare and are being forced to ... continue pregnancies they either don’t want to continue, or that they literally cannot without facing” serious and potentially fatal medical consequences.

Despite the online furore and backlash against her testimony, Ms Lopez, as she mentioned, is more than accustomed to sharing her views with the other side of the aisle.

“I mean, I’ve failed,” she tells The Independent , adding that the particular scrutiny of her testimony has “really made me think about ... just like how different everyone’s circumstances are, but [also] how like, misinformation can maybe, like, skew that.”

Many of her conservative relatives were fans of former president Donald Trump and his vocal right-wing rhetoric, she says, but real conversations and open dialogue can counter – at times – some of the political polarisation within America, she feels.

“As far as my parents go, like, they have really ... just come such a long way,” Ms Lopez says. “And like, honestly, they really only found out I had an abortion, like, last year. And ... I just was able to have like, a loving conversation with them.

She adds that, “even though they ... said a couple things that, I know, came from just like wanting to understand more, or, like, not wanting to be harmful, like it really just required us to, like, sit down and like have an uncomfortable conversation.”

She reiterates her belief that “you can’t change anyone’s mind, but ... you can have conversations that come from a place of love and understanding.”

Ms Lopez continues: “If family members reject that, if they use that to, like, go one step further in their ... bigotry or hatefulness, then, like, I think that’s very telling and ... you kind of have to cross that bridge when you get there.”

She does believe that dialogue, to some extent, can build such bridges, even when it comes to such a completely controversial subject. And she feels a responsibility to other patients after dealing with people from many walks of life in her work with Jane’s Due Process, where she is youth program manager at the nonprofit that “helps young people in Texas navigate parental consent laws and confidentially access abortion and birth control,” according to the group’s website.

The site currently features a new popup warning: “Jane’s Due Process is pausing all services and support related to abortion care because of the uncertainty of the current state of the laws in Texas based on the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs . We deeply hope this uncertainty is resolved quickly so we can resume helping young people in Texas.

“Safety Alert: Computer use can be monitored and is impossible to completely clear. If you need to exit this website in a hurry, hit the ESCAPE key twice.”

Ms Lopez says that advocates such as herself, people of child-bearing age and other groups are all currently “just really scared” in Texas.

“And they don’t know what to do,” she tells The Independent . “And they feel abandoned ... that general confusion and the feeling of abandonment, especially if ... you can’t afford it, if you can’t get off work, if you’re in an unstable relationship, if, like, you’re struggling ... to support the children you do have.”

She says: “When Roe got overturned and ... [the system] just kind of keeps failing, [you think] things can’t get worse, right? Like, someone’s going to step in.”

“Everybody in Texas on the ground, especially, like, in the Rio Grande Valley, on the border, they are doing like everything they can, working around the clock to make sure their people, their communities, feel supported.”

“But, like, these are just people,” she adds. “These are just our communities that have been stepping in to fill the gaps while we, you know, essentially got abandoned by the state. And so I think it’s just very difficult.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Fox News

Abortion ruling finally gives unborn chance for legal protection they deserve

Over my 20-year career as a radiologist evaluating patients of all ages for disease and abnormality, I have been consistently moved by my youngest patients — the pre-born little boy or girl fetuses floating in the silence of their mothers’ wombs. Their lively humanity moves me, but mostly it is their utter defenselessness. Over the course of my entire professional life, these youngest patients of mine, unlike any of my other charges, lacked the most basic protection of law. To me, their doctor, who marveled over them and delighted in their delicate beauty, this was a depressing fact.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Catholic#Hispanic#The Supreme Court#Texan
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him

As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’

A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. “I felt like it was just a political thing, I don’t think they cared,” Mr Reyes said. “I think it was just it’s all for show. …...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
People

Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
POWELL, WY
The Associated Press

After judge's order, W.Va.'s abortion clinic resuming care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pressed forward Tuesday with scheduling abortions, even as the state’s attorney general went to the Supreme Court to try to stop it. A Charleston judge on Monday blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, freeing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia to begin scheduling abortion patients. Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Tuesday her staff planned to begin performing abortions as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” she said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” The same day, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office had filed a motion to the state Supreme Court asking it to block the decision from going into effect while his office proceeds with an appeal. He said it was “critical” for his office to file an immediate stay Tuesday “to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”
CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
CHARLESTON, WV
Mother Jones

“Women Are Going to Die”: A Late Abortion Doctor on the Dangers of Post-Roe America

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Abortions that occur after 21 weeks gestation account are vanishingly rare, accounting for about 1 percent of all abortions nationwide. The doctors who perform abortions later in pregnancy are even rarer: The 2013 documentary After Tiller cited just four doctors in the United States who performed abortions in the third trimester.
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy