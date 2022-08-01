Stuff the Bus returns for tax-free weekend

www.whsv.com
WHSV
United Way’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will host their annual Stuff the Bus event this weekend. UWHR will be at Walmart stores in Timberville, Harrisonburg and Dayton collecting school supplies to donate to Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools. “It’s one way...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
WHSV
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
WHSV
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity accepting Critical Home Repair applications
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A program by the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, geared toward providing affordable improvements for homeowners in the Valley, is currently taking applications. The Critical Home Repair Program provides an opportunity for homeowners to improve safety and energy efficiency, or install critical items like safe bathrooms...
WHSV
Staunton Police reminds those sharing the road of safety before school starts
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With many kids in the Valley starting school next week, drivers are asked to pay close attention in school zones and remember laws when it comes to navigating during pick-ups and drop-offs. Drive slowly through school zones and watch out for school buses. If you think...
WHSV
Local church collects donations from Kentucky flood survivors
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Pastor Chuck Balsamo of Destiny Family Center in Stuarts Draft has been involved in disaster relief efforts for many years, but the flooding in Kentucky hit home for him as he has a friend in that area. The church leaders decided to hold a supply...
cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
WHSV
Harrisonburg bank robber pleads guilty
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg, Virginia man, who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg on January 4, 2022, pled guilty Tuesday to federal armed bank robbery charges. 62-year-old Charles Joseph Hood pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to one count of...
WHSV
WHSV Special Report : 75 years since the Masters Building explosion in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday marks 75 years since the Masters Building in downtown Harrisonburg exploded. Ultimately the incident took the lives of 11 people and injured many others. Survivors say that Tuesday started off as a normal day. “I had just started to work at the hospital,” Juanita Taylor...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
WHSV
Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton community is rallying around Josiah Williams and his family and friends. The star athlete’s friends are standing by on campus at Augusta Health to support him. One friend, Ameiya Robinson, said he’s in critical condition, but he’s fighting hard every day.
WHSV
CSHD give back-to-school immunization advice
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - School will be back in session around the Valley in the coming weeks. After recent years have brought health concerns to many households, it’s time to make sure children are up to date on their immunizations before heading back to the classroom. The Central Shenandoah...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, police departments across the country will be celebrating National Night Out, an event that builds connections between officers and local communities. Harrisonburg Police Department is preparing a “Community Convoy” that will run through Friendly City, with four stops in local neighborhoods. Officers will...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
cbs19news
One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
WHSV
Waynesboro to re-introduce plastic recycling
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro is set to re-introduce plastic recycling at the recycling center. In September, the city will start accepting number one and two plastics. Number one plastics are things like single-use drink bottles and salad dressing bottles. Number two plastics are things like household cleaning bottles and milk jugs.
WHSV
Mill Creek Church of the Brethren taking donations for Kentucky flood victims
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Mill Creek Church of the Brethren in Rockingham County is collecting donations to send to Kentucky flood relief. For one church member, the floods in Kentucky hit close to home. “I’m a native of eastern Kentucky, I was raised very near Hazard, Kentucky which is...
Three charged after turning themselves in for Waynesboro shooting
Police said they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.
WHSV
Rockingham County Planning Commission discusses potential housing projects
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission reviewed multiple projects that could bring housing to hundreds of people in the area. Cathcart Group, which currently owns The Reserve at Stone Port and The Bellaire at Stone Port, requested to rezone three acres of land in McGahesyville to build 271 new luxury multi-family apartment units. The proposed property would be called The Wentworth and would serve a range of residents, from James Madison University staff to local families.
