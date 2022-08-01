ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Stuff the Bus returns for tax-free weekend

By WHSV Newsroom
WHSV
 2 days ago
www.whsv.com

WHSV

United Way’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will host their annual Stuff the Bus event this weekend. UWHR will be at Walmart stores in Timberville, Harrisonburg and Dayton collecting school supplies to donate to Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools. “It’s one way...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Active investigation in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg bank robber pleads guilty

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg, Virginia man, who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg on January 4, 2022, pled guilty Tuesday to federal armed bank robbery charges. 62-year-old Charles Joseph Hood pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to one count of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton community is rallying around Josiah Williams and his family and friends. The star athlete’s friends are standing by on campus at Augusta Health to support him. One friend, Ameiya Robinson, said he’s in critical condition, but he’s fighting hard every day.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

CSHD give back-to-school immunization advice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - School will be back in session around the Valley in the coming weeks. After recent years have brought health concerns to many households, it’s time to make sure children are up to date on their immunizations before heading back to the classroom. The Central Shenandoah...
SHENANDOAH, VA
Walmart
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, police departments across the country will be celebrating National Night Out, an event that builds connections between officers and local communities. Harrisonburg Police Department is preparing a “Community Convoy” that will run through Friendly City, with four stops in local neighborhoods. Officers will...
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers

Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro to re-introduce plastic recycling

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro is set to re-introduce plastic recycling at the recycling center. In September, the city will start accepting number one and two plastics. Number one plastics are things like single-use drink bottles and salad dressing bottles. Number two plastics are things like household cleaning bottles and milk jugs.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Planning Commission discusses potential housing projects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission reviewed multiple projects that could bring housing to hundreds of people in the area. Cathcart Group, which currently owns The Reserve at Stone Port and The Bellaire at Stone Port, requested to rezone three acres of land in McGahesyville to build 271 new luxury multi-family apartment units. The proposed property would be called The Wentworth and would serve a range of residents, from James Madison University staff to local families.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

