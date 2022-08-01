It’s sometimes hard to see the victories, but we need to celebrate them when we can. The West is suffering another stifling summer of heat in the midst of a 10-year drought. Smoke from not-to-distant fires blow into the Basin and the threat of a wildfire in Tahoe is ever present. Record-breaking floods are bringing destruction across many states. We are all feeling the effects of climate breakdown.

TAHOE CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO