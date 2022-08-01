thetahoeweekly.com
Related
thetahoeweekly.com
The benefits of juicing
Juicing is an excellent way to drink your fruit and vegetables. It’s healthy. The combinations are endless. Summer fruits and vegetables make an excellent foundation for juicing. What’s the difference between juicing and a smoothie? Smoothies often add milk, milk alternatives, yogurt, fruit or vegetables and are blended in...
thetahoeweekly.com
Tahoe City Chocolates: 41 years of hand-crafted chocolates
I stand peering into cases filled with chocolate covered s’mores, hard-shelled giant marshmallows and a variety of truffles that include all the classics at Tahoe City Chocolates. A young man behind the counter drops a green sugar-covered gummy into my hand. I love gelatin candy and this one was sweet and simple.
thetahoeweekly.com
Alvarado joins The Ritz-Carlton
Tahoe Weekly is the Tahoe & Truckee’s No. 1 source for Live Music, Events & Festivals, Entertainment, Outdoors & Recreation, Food & Wine, and Arts & Culture. | [email protected]
thetahoeweekly.com
Truckee River Winery wins awards
Truckee River Winery recently won four awards at the 22nd annual San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and three awards at the 7th annual Sunset International Wine Competition. At the SF Chronical competition, the winery took gold for its 2017 Malbec, silver for its 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, bronze for its 2019 barrel-aged Chardonnay and bronze for its 2019 Pinot Noir. At the Sunset competition, the winery took gold for its 2017 Malbec, silver for its 2019 barrel-aged Chardonnay and silver for its 2019 Pinot Noir. | truckeeriverwine.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thetahoeweekly.com
Jody Sweet returns to busking
Truckee’s outdoor musician Jody Sweet has rolled his piano out on the Donner Pass Road sidewalk for the first time since 2020. Before the Covid shut-ins, Sweet was a town fixture, playing the piano outside in the evenings, on weekends and in all weather. Sweet also teaches piano at Tahoe Truckee School of Music. Read Priya Hutner’s story on Sweet at TheTahoeWeekly.com.
thetahoeweekly.com
Explore Tahoe
Among some longtime locals, the collapse of Squaw Valley’s Blyth Arena on March 29, 1983, is a legendary tale of conspiracy, mystery and subterfuge....
thetahoeweekly.com
BIG BLUEgrass Benefit Concert
Aug. 5 | 4 p.m. | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma. What’s better than great music for an even greater cause? Oakland alt-country crooner Loretta Lynch, Grass Valley string band Broken Compass Bluegrass and Lake Tahoe psychedelic rockers Coburn Station play to raise money for California State Parks on the beautiful grounds of Hellman-Ehrman Mansion at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Big Blue Q, Cheri’s Hand Dipped Ice Cream Bars and Sierra Nevada Brewing provide refreshments; local personality Kerry Andras is master of ceremonies. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | sierrastateparks.org.
thetahoeweekly.com
Rebecca Roudman
Aug. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe. Spectacular crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman comes to Valhalla Tahoe on Aug. 10 with Renegade Orchestra, a 20-piece ensemble that has the beauty of a symphony and the soul of a rock ‘n’ roll band. This one-of-a-kind musical experiment began with an idea that local orchestras are full of outstanding players who rarely get to rock out, throw off the classical music straight jacket and let their collective hair down. | valhallatahoe.showare.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thetahoeweekly.com
Tahoe’s promising future
It’s sometimes hard to see the victories, but we need to celebrate them when we can. The West is suffering another stifling summer of heat in the midst of a 10-year drought. Smoke from not-to-distant fires blow into the Basin and the threat of a wildfire in Tahoe is ever present. Record-breaking floods are bringing destruction across many states. We are all feeling the effects of climate breakdown.
thetahoeweekly.com
Dennis Johnson & The Revelators
Aug. 4 | 4:30 p.m. | Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe. World-class slide guitarist Dennis Johnson and his band are a high-energy, groove-driven tour de force who deliver blues, roots and rock from the deepest rivers of American music to the shores of Lake Tahoe. Luke and Kaylee will be performing at 7 p.m. | liveatlakeview.com.
thetahoeweekly.com
Todd Borg releases 20th Owen McKenna mystery
Th book in the Owen McKenna mystery series: “Tahoe Moon.”. When Tahoe Detective Owen McKenna finds lost 8-year-old Camille Dexter, he doesn’t realize that her grandfather and only guardian has been murdered and a killer has been hired to kill Camille and dump her body in Lake Tahoe. McKenna also doesn’t know that Camille has no relatives or friends because she and her grandfather have been living in his camper. Complicating the situation: Camille is deaf.
thetahoeweekly.com
Mark Mackay
Wednesday’s Music in the Park in Truckee features contemporary country-rocker Mark Mackay, who blends influences from Laurel Canyon to Nashville into a musical pastiche. Hints of Tom Petty and Keith Urban wind their way into Mackay’s smooth, yet authentic voice while his deftly woven songs complete with pop hooks reveal unpretentious lyrics and real-life storytelling. | tdrpd.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thetahoeweekly.com
Undoing a legacy of destruction: Conservancy works to restore Upper Truckee Marsh
Tucked between Tahoe Keys and Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe, sits the Upper Truckee Marsh and its primary water source, the Upper Truckee River, the largest stream flowing into Lake Tahoe. The marsh once included more than 1,600 acres of wetland, which was an effective water filter that helped...
Comments / 0