Commonwealth Games 2022: Rake-dancing! - Rakers entertain crowd during beach volleyball

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends ‘tough week’ with Commonwealth Games gold
Katarina Johnson-Thompson dedicated her first heptathlon title for three years to her late grandmother after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from two serious injuries and she paid tribute to her grandmother Mary, who died last month.“She unfortunately passed away a couple of days after I returned from Eugene so it’s been a tough week so I’m just happy to get through it,” she...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
English swimmer wins Commonwealth Games gold 6 months after leg amputation
English para-swimmer Alice Tai, who was born with club foot, had her right leg amputated from below the knee in January.
Commonwealth Games 2022: Bethany Firth wins Northern Ireland's first gold in S14 200m
Bethany Firth claims Northern Ireland's first gold medal after winning the S14 200m freestyle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games: NI bowlers lose medal match as Walsh reaches last eight
Northern Ireland's men's pair bowlers Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley lost their bronze medal...
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
Commonwealth Games: England's Gina Kennedy wins squash gold
England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her...
Commonwealth Games: Judoka Sarah Adlington clings to second gold eight years after first
Eight years ago Sarah Adlington briefly lost her gold medal in a security scanner...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Emma Reid takes gold in -78kg judo final
England's Emma Reid beats Wales' reigning champion Natalie Powell in the -78kg judo final to take the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Malawi v Trinidad & Tobago
That's all from us for tonight but as ever we will be back to stay across all of the action early on day seven. Here are the scores on the doors after day six at the Commonwealth Games. In case you are wondering Wales are down in eighth with 17...
Commonwealth Games: Kenya make 'great start' to 3x3 basketball journey
Veteran Hilda Indasi believes Kenya's men and women teams have represented Africa well in...
Commonwealth Games: Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet II's medal dream ends with injury
Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet II's dream of a Commonwealth Games medal for England was...
Joe Fraser overcomes pain of recently broken foot to claim pommel horse gold
England’s Joe Fraser triumphed in the men’s pommel horse despite a ruptured appendix and a fractured foot weeks before the Commonwealth Games
Stone-cold Ian Thorpe pinpoints the crucial mistake Kyle Chalmers made as Aussie men lose 4x100m medley relay to England by just .08 of a second: 'It may have been a different result'
Aussie gold medallist Kyle Chalmers made a small but pivotal mistake that could have cost Australia another victory in the pool at Birmingham, according to Olympic legend Ian Thorpe. Swimming the final, freestyle leg of the men's 4x100m medley relay, Chalmers looked to have closed the gap to England's Tom...
Commonwealth Games: Cycling crash was nearly 'complete catastrophe', say family involved
A family involved in the horror cycling crash during the Commonwealth Games say they came "close to a complete catastrophe" that could have "seriously injured or killed" their two young children. On the final lap of a qualifying heat for the men's scratch race on Sunday, a high-speed collision involving...
Beach volleyball athletes shine spotlight on island peril
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — On a beautiful day in Birmingham, Tuvalu’s beach volleyball team of Saaga Malosa and Ampex Isaac had fans and officials roaring in approval for both their skills and smiles. The duo from the tiny Pacific island nation were beaten by Cypriot pair Antonios Liotatis...
Commonwealth Games: NI gymnast Rhys McClenaghan wins pommel horse silver medal
Rhys McClenaghan claimed his and Northern Ireland's second Commonwealth Games gymnastics medal with a...
