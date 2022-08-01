ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Rake-dancing! - Rakers entertain crowd during beach volleyball

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends ‘tough week’ with Commonwealth Games gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson dedicated her first heptathlon title for three years to her late grandmother after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from two serious injuries and she paid tribute to her grandmother Mary, who died last month.“She unfortunately passed away a couple of days after I returned from Eugene so it’s been a tough week so I’m just happy to get through it,” she...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England's Gina Kennedy wins squash gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her...
TENNIS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Malawi v Trinidad & Tobago

That's all from us for tonight but as ever we will be back to stay across all of the action early on day seven. Here are the scores on the doors after day six at the Commonwealth Games. In case you are wondering Wales are down in eighth with 17...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Kenya make 'great start' to 3x3 basketball journey

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Veteran Hilda Indasi believes Kenya's men and women teams have represented Africa well in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Stone-cold Ian Thorpe pinpoints the crucial mistake Kyle Chalmers made as Aussie men lose 4x100m medley relay to England by just .08 of a second: 'It may have been a different result'

Aussie gold medallist Kyle Chalmers made a small but pivotal mistake that could have cost Australia another victory in the pool at Birmingham, according to Olympic legend Ian Thorpe. Swimming the final, freestyle leg of the men's 4x100m medley relay, Chalmers looked to have closed the gap to England's Tom...
SPORTS

