Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling

Narrow gap requires triggers audit in Kansas Republican state treasurer race
TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race...
Kobach prevails in GOP attorney general race; treasurer campaign very, very close
TOPEKA — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two terms as secretary...
NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot
With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
Gun safety regulations on November ballot could cost local governments
A ballot measure to increase gun safety regulations could disproportionately cost local governments more money than the state. (Getty Images) Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments. That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity...
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
The Missouri Senate conservative caucus could be as large as nine members next year (Getty Images). Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the...
Abortion-rights victory shakes Kansas political landscape from roots to branches
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, right, embraces Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes at an election night watch party Tuesday in Overland Park. (Lily O'Shea Becker) The failure of the anti-abortion amendment in Kansas on Tuesday was more than a single election result. It was an earthquake. That quake rumbled across the...
Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Originally published, 9:03 p.m., 8/2/22. Updated, 10:57 p.m. 8/2/22 and 9:55 a.m. 8/3/22 with additional comments. Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to unofficial returns,...
Analysis: Tennessee’s Fifth District race likely coming down to Harwell and Ogles
5th District congressional candidate Beth Harwell, photographed at the U.S.-Mexicso border wall built under former President Donald Trump. (Photo: Beth Harwell for U.S. Congress) With negative ads flooding voters in the waning days of the 5th Congressional District Republican primary, it appears former House Speaker Beth Harwell and Maury County...
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
Douglas County election workers process primary election ballots in Castle Rock on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in...
In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency
Climate activists and Marshall Fire victims demonstrate in support of a climate emergency declaration in Old Town Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Suzanne Sawyer-Ratliff and her daughter had just begun to notice a change in the sound and scent of the air outside her home on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021, when they received an emergency alert on their phones. After living in Superior for more than 40 years, Sawyer-Ratliff had “five to 10 minutes” to evacuate from the path of the fast-moving Marshall Fire.
Wrapping up Ohio’s Aug. 2 Statehouse primaries
NEW ALBANY, OH — MAY 03: Roster judge Ted Bernard checks in a voter during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Grace Life Nazarene Church voting location, New Albany, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) Polls closed Tuesday on a displaced and...
Showdown: LGBTQ+ rights vs. state ban on transition-related medical care for trans kids
With LGBTQ+ rights in the crosshairs of conservative groups across the country, Florida is doubling down in its crusade against transgender and gender-nonconforming kids and adults. Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his administration’s anti-LGBTQ+ efforts on Wednesday during a press conference in Brevard County. The conference was centered around a new...
COVID, crime dominate first gubernatorial forum at Farmfest
MORGAN, MINN. — Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican opponent Scott Jensen shared a stage for the first time Wednesday at Farmfest, where they debated COVID-19, school spending and the government’s role in the lives of Minnesotans. In an audience full of farmers and ag industry workers, crowds...
Feds sharply criticize organ sharing nonprofit and more Va. headlines
• A special prosecutor concluded a town of Windsor police officer involved in a controversial 2020 traffic stop didn’t break any state laws but should be investigated by federal authorities for possible civil rights violations.—Virginian-Pilot. • A federal review found the Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing, the...
Maine youth leaders question candidates about abortion, climate, housing
Abortion protections. LGBTQ rights. Equity and inclusion. Affordable housing and childcare. Climate change. Those were among the issues highlighted by youth leaders and activists during a forum Tuesday at which young Mainers asked questions of elected leaders and those seeking state office. The panel was organized by the group Maine...
Feds: Small business loans to diverse owners increase across eastern Pa. | Thursday Morning Coffee
Small business loans to business owners in historically underserved communities have increased across eastern Pennsylvania, federal officials said this week. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Eastern Pennsylvania District, which is made up of 40 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, reported that the SBA 7(a) loan, its standard small business loan program, saw “significant gains” in loans to underserved communities over the past year.
New Mexico starts the work of hiring a new PRC
The Public Regulation Commission is going from a five-person elected panel to a three-person group appointed by the governor. A nominating committee started work sending recommendations by November. The PRC regulates all utilities in the state. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / SourceNM) New Mexico put out a help wanted sign...
We should all aspire to be peasants
MADISON, WI - MARCH 12: A farmer drives his tractor in a "tractorcade" during a demonstration outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 12, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Tens of thousands of protestors staged a massive demonstration outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol one day after Gov. Scott Walker signed his controversial budget repair bill into law. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Environmental group questions safety of federal drinking water contamination levels
NAMBE, NEW MEXICO - A gauge measures water levels on the Rio Nambe amid extreme drought conditions in the area on June 3, 2022 near Nambe, New Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit analyzing water quality issues, collected research from Europe showing that maximum...
Is Timber Unity becoming disunified?
The state capital building adorned with the Oregon Pioneer with downtown Salem in the background. The rural activist group Timber Unity recently passed its third birthday. How many more it may have has become a notable question – and whether, even now, it is becoming Timber Disunity. The group...
