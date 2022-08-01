Bailey working to win over Irvin supporters in GOP race against Pritzker

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) announced Thursday that she would support a “move forward” on a slightly modified version of her party’s sweeping health care, climate, and tax reduction package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The lone holdout among the Democrats, Sinema had been silent for more than a week after it was announced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the other Democratic wild card, had struck a deal on the legislation. Sinema’s concession came with a number of key revisions to the bill, she said in a statement. In addition to securing the removal of a tax policy targeting investors above a certain bracket, the Arizona senator said she’d ensured the bill would “protect advanced manufacturing and boost our clean energy economy.” A final version of the bill is expected to be introduced on Saturday.Read it at The New York Times

