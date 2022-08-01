Bailey working to win over Irvin supporters in GOP race against Pritzker

muddyrivernews.com
Ogles wins House race; Tennessee Dem gov bid still too early
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles on Thursday won Tennessee’s bruising nine-candidate Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville, setting up a November fight over a district the GOP redrew to favor the party’s ability to pick up the seat from Democrats. The congressional contest in Thursday’s primary came as voters also cast ballots for a Democratic gubernatorial nominee. Republican Gov. Bill Lee advanced to November without a GOP opponent. Ogles, a Columbia resident and one-time leader of Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged after weeks of negative advertising leading up to the election. He outpaced two other top contenders — former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and retired Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead. Harwell and Winstead conceded. Ogles scored Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s endorsement and overcame a fundraising gap compared with his other two main rivals. He also benefited the most from third-party groups, which ran TV ads touting his opposition to COVID-19 mandates and dragging down his opponents as insufficiently conservative.
Kinzinger says new subpoena is 'bad news' for Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses a federal grand jury issuing a subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
Sinema Will ‘Move Forward’ on Dems’ Climate, Tax, Health Care Package
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) announced Thursday that she would support a “move forward” on a slightly modified version of her party’s sweeping health care, climate, and tax reduction package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The lone holdout among the Democrats, Sinema had been silent for more than a week after it was announced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the other Democratic wild card, had struck a deal on the legislation. Sinema’s concession came with a number of key revisions to the bill, she said in a statement. In addition to securing the removal of a tax policy targeting investors above a certain bracket, the Arizona senator said she’d ensured the bill would “protect advanced manufacturing and boost our clean energy economy.” A final version of the bill is expected to be introduced on Saturday.Read it at The New York Times
