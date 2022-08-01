First Trust Changes Engineering & Construction Fund to Alerian U.S. NextGen Infrastructure ETF

After months of pain in 2022, investors finally got a reprieve in July. The S&P 500 was up 9%. Small-caps gained 10%. Even long-term Treasuries, which had been beaten down right along with stocks, returned 2-3%. Whether or not this just turns out to be a temporary bear market rally remains to be seen, but for one month at least, optimism returned.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO