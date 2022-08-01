First Trust Changes Engineering & Construction Fund to Alerian U.S. NextGen Infrastructure ETF

www.etftrends.com
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
3 Dividend ETF Picks For August 2022
After months of pain in 2022, investors finally got a reprieve in July. The S&P 500 was up 9%. Small-caps gained 10%. Even long-term Treasuries, which had been beaten down right along with stocks, returned 2-3%. Whether or not this just turns out to be a temporary bear market rally remains to be seen, but for one month at least, optimism returned.
5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now
These time-tested stocks check all the right boxes for retirees wanting to preserve and grow their nest egg, while also potentially netting passive income.
etftrends.com
Is Tesla an ESG Stock?
In theory, there shouldn’t be much debate about Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) standing as an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) stock. After all, the company is the largest electric vehicle maker. However, debate about Tesla’s ESG credentials was stirred earlier this year when the shares were excluded from the S&P...
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
etftrends.com
KraneShares’ Voluntary Carbon Market ETF Tracks New Index
The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is the first U.S.-listed ETF that offers investors exposure to the voluntary carbon markets, and it was announced yesterday in a press release that it would now be tracking the S&P GSCI Voluntary Carbon Liquidity Weighted Index. The index is also a first-of-its-kind fund due to offering a benchmark for the global voluntary carbon futures market performance that trades through the CME group.
etftrends.com
ETF Prime: Tom Hendrickson’s Top 10 Researched ETFs
On this week’s ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci sat down with VettaFi chief product and innovation officer Tom Hendrickson to discuss the ten most researched ETFs of the year and Factset’s director of global funds research Elisabeth Kashner for an in-depth look at ETF flows and the fee landscape.
etftrends.com
Bracing for Recession, Institutional Investors Eye Distressed Debt
Institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments are eyeing more distressed debt opportunities, anticipating that a recession will allow them to profit from the debt of struggling companies. “There are lots of people who anticipate we’re headed into a recession and think we should be opportunistic and get in...
etftrends.com
FlexShares’ U.S. Equity ETFs Outperform Over 1-Month Period
U.S. equities rebounded in July, driven by better-than-expected earnings and anticipation of a potential slowing in the pace of future rate hikes by the Fed. The funds in FlexShares’ suite of ETFs that invest in U.S.-domiciled companies offered investors particularly strong returns during the past month, with the FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG), the FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (TILT), the FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC), and the FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (FEUS) leading the pack.
etftrends.com
Invesco’s Clean Energy ETFs Post Double-Digit Returns in July
Clean energy ETFs rallied last week on strong clean energy earnings and legislative support, closing out a strong month for the sector. The clean energy offerings in Invesco’s suite of energy ETFs posted double-digit returns for July. The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) has returned 20.5% over a one-month period, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) has returned 16.8%, and the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) has returned 15%, according to VettaFi.
Want Stability? These REITs Are as Safe as They Come
REITs can offer a great combination of growth and income.
International Business Times
PayPal Shares Jump On Elliott's $2 Billion Stake, Annual Profit Guidance Raise
PayPal Holdings on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal shares shot up nearly 12% after it also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as new chief financial officer and a $15 billion repurchase program.
etftrends.com
Uber Revenue Lifts Travel ETFs
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares surged Tuesday, lifting travel and transportation sector-related exchange, after the ride-sharing provider’s second-quarter revenue beat expectations with business on the rise despite elevated costs. On Tuesday, the ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) advanced 2.1% and the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) was 0.7%...
