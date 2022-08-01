ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jeremiah: Dolphins are as explosive as any team in the league

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have done quite a lot of work to improve their roster from last season when they narrowly missed the postseason for the fifth year in a row.

They fired their head coach and brought in a young offensive-minded leader in Mike McDaniel, who comes from a coaching tree that’s been known to get the most out of their quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa was also gifted new weapons in Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel as well as some veteran difference-makers on the offensive line.

With all of the changes the Dolphins have had this offseason, they’ve been one of the most discussed teams from a national perspective.

Last week, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah made an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” and he was asked to talk about some of the more intriguing teams entering the 2022 season. Miami was one of the names that came up.

“I think that’s a dangerous team,” Jeremiah said. “The Dolphins, that’s a dynamic group. You hate to say it’s all on the quarterback, but it kinda feels that way. They’re gonna be solid in just every department, and it’s a matter of whether or not Tua can elevate. If he can elevate, this is another team that’s got double-digit win potential because they’re as explosive as any team in the league right now.”

Double-digit wins might not be enough to earn a seat at the postseason table, but with a new coach and a tougher schedule than 2021, it could be a sign of improvement.

